FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

FC Dallas is probably feeling good about bringing back El Capitán this weekend. On top of that they are undefeated in the 7 games in 22 days stretch so far (1-0-4).

Still, 7 points isn’t exactly crushing it so wins in these final two home games will be massive.

This will be FC Dallas’ 300th MLS regular season match at Toyota Stadium.

The weather might be poor. Check with your local weather source of preference.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Sonny Guadarrama

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Mark Dodd, and Steve Davis are on the call.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Two games to go in the 7 games in 22 days stretch which means I haven’t been able to watch training in almost a month. Still, we’ll do our best with the prediction.

The Rapids are one of the poorer teams in the league (5-15-11) but they are an FCD bogey team, maybe the biggest bogey team of them all. So watch out.

Also, while these two home games may not be mathematically “must win” they are “damn well better win” in a schedule sense as FCD does not want to leave it to the final day and a trip to face the Galaxy on Plant LA.

FCD will be looking for more offense in this one so in my predictions I’m dumping the 3-4-3 and going back to the 4-2-3-1 with Alan Velasco back underneath.

Ema Twumasi has started 4 straight since coming back from injury so I’m rotating Sam Junqua in for him.

Facundo Quignon was off his game against Houston, maybe that was the quality of the Dynamo midfield, maybe not. Either way, Facu and Liam Fraser have been alternating games in this 7-game run, so I’ll keep that swap going.

I’m bringing back Jader Obrian to give Parul Arriola a game off – he’s started 5 of the last 6 – and I’m also slotting in Bernard Kamungo at wing. I might usually want to see a substitute appearance but Kamungo came off the injured list last week so I’m rolling the dice on him over Eugene Ansah or Dante Sealy.

And that’s about it. Just three rotations and the removal of a CB for the formation change.

I considered Paxton Pomykal as well for Asier Illarramendi, but Illarra is almost ubiquitous at this point. Pomykal is a candidate to rotate for Alan Velasco as well but I don’t think Coach Estevez will rest his playmaker right now.

The 3 CB rotation seems to have stopped since Jose Martinez had to come off hurt against the Crew. But file that one away just in case it comes back.

I was really tempted to rotate in Jesus Jimenez because Jesus Ferreira seems to be struggling through something in the abdomen area. But Jimenez has been poor at best so I’m going to avoid that for now. What use in protecting your striker for the playoffs if it means missing the playoffs?

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for October 4, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Dante Sealy

Paxton Pomykal

Paul Arriola

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Facundo Quignon

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jáder Obrian, Parul Arriola

Colorado Rapids

QUESTIONABLE – Sidnei Tavares (illness)

OUT – Alex Gersbach (lower-body injury)

OUT – Aboubacar Keita (lower-body injury)

OUT – Jack Price (Achilles)

OUT – William Yarbrough (lower-body injury)

OUT – Max (removed from team activities)

Suspended: Moise Bombito (Yellow Card Accumulation)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Max

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas is wearing the white/black at home for the last time at home this season. The Rapids will be in their preferred claret and blue.

MLS kit assignments for Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas, October 4, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 36#DALvCOL



R: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA



REGULAR SEASON:

101 g, 3.82 Y/g, 12 R, 27 pens, 25.91 F/g



HOME: 99 g, 1.80 Y/g, 6 R, 15 pens, 12.90 FC/g

AWAY: 2.04 Y/g, 6 R, 12 pens, 13.06 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 44 W – 26 D – 29 L (1.596 PPG)#DTID #Rapids96 — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) October 4, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 10-10-11 (41 points – 9th in West)

10-10-11 (41 points – 9th in West) COL record : 5-15-11 (26 points – 14th in West)

: 5-15-11 (26 points – 14th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-28-18 (121 goals scored, 102 goals conceded)

: 35-28-18 (121 goals scored, 102 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL home: 26-8-7 (74 goals scored, 42 goals conceded)

Rapids have won 4 of 5 vs FC Dallas.

Dallas has only lost 1 in their last 13 in all comps (4-1-8)… that’s a lot of ties.

FC Dallas is 7-3-5 at home this season.

FC Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (34) and ranks No. 3 in GAA (1.09)

13 starters combined to miss 63 games so far this season for FC Dallas.

FCD has lost only three times in the last 22 games at Toyota Stadium (11-4-7) including playoffs.

When scoring first FC Dallas is 8-2-4 and 8-2-0 when scoring twice.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

FC Dallas has won 17 points from losing positions in the MLS this season, more than any other team.

25 of FC Dallas’ 35 goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas has allowed the most goals (10) during the 31-45 minute interval of the match.

Dallas has won the last 16 home matches in which Jesus Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019. He has scored 7 goals in FC Dallas’ five home wins this season.

Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).

Jesus Ferreira has scored four goals in the 80’ or later this season, with three of those being match-winners. No other player has more than one match-winning goal at 80’ or later this season.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 1 in MLS for save percentage (76.4%) and No. 3 in goals against average (1.04). He now has 7 shutouts on the season.

GAME-WINNING GOALS – SINGLE SEASON

Jeff Cunningham (2009) 7

Eddie Johnson (2004) 7

Jesús Ferreira (2023) 7