FC Dallas vs Colorado – Line up prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids tonight at 7PM CT at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas extended their streak to 11 consecutive season openers without a loss last year, kicking off

with a 2-0 win against the Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium. Since 2010, FCD is 7-0-4 in season openers.

The Rapids gained a result for a second consecutive year to open their season last year, defeating D.C. United 2-

1 at Audi Field.

Gameday Social: #DALvCOL.

TV: 6:30PM on TXA 21, FCDTV Network and Estrella TV 29 (KMPX-29 in Spanish).

Streaming: 6:30PM on FCDallas.com/Stream (within DFW) and ESPN+ (outside DFW).

Radio: 7PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish).

Buzz’s Starting XI Prediction

This one is pretty easy, pending a late training injury, we should see the same XI as the final preseason tune-up – a 3-4-3.

Buzz’s FC Dallas starting XI prediction vs Colorado Rapids 4/17/21.

Could Luchi go back to the 4-3-3? Maybe, but I think it unlikely. If he does, put Edwin Ceriilo in at the 6 and take out Bressan. That’s it.

Bench Prediction (9 players)

Phelipe

Edwin Cerrillo

Ricardo Pepi

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Tanner Tessmann

Paxton Pomykal

Nkosi Burgess

Nicky Hernandez

Game Info & Stats

FC Dallas Injury Report

OUT : Jesus Ferreira (shoulder)

Colorado Rapids Injury Report

OUT : Brian Galvan (undisclosed injury)

: Lalas Abubakar (undisclosed) QUESTIONABLE: Sam Vines (undisclosed)

This spring, FC Dallas registered a 5-1-0 preseason record with 18 goals scored and three conceded.

4-0 vs OKC Energy

3-0 vs Austin Bold

0-0 at San Antonio FC

La Copita

5-0 vs San Antonio FC

3-3 vs Austin FC (4-2 shootout win)

3-0 at Houston Dynamo

Dallas’ all-time regular season record against Colorado is 34-24-17 with 117 goals scored and 93 conceded.

The club’s home record against the Rapids is 25-8-6 with 71 goals for and 41 against.

The Rapids’ bring two familiar faces to Toyota Stadium: Michael Barrios and former FCD Homegrown Kellyn Acosta.

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 34 wins (2 shootout), 117 goals

Rapids 24 wins (1 shootout), 93 goals

Ties 17

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 25 wins (2 shootout), 71 goals

Rapids 8 wins (1 shootout), 41 goals

Ties 6

REFEREE: Nima Saghafi.

AR1 (bench): Nick Uranga;

AR2 (opposite): Eric Weisbrod;

4th: Elton Garcia;

VAR: Daniel Radford;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Saghafi MLS Career:

71 games;

FC/gm: 26.7;

Y/gm: 3.9;

R: 9;

pens: 24

FC Dallas has won the last two meetings at Toyota Stadium, undefeated in their last five home meetings

in the series (with two draws). The Rapids’ last win there came in 2016.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.898 winning percentage and 73-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 72-5-17 when scoring first.

According to Opta, FC Dallas has lost only one of their last 23 home MLS matches (14-1-8) dating back to May 2019. FC Dallas currently has a seven-match unbeaten streak (8-0-3).

FC Dallas has four players with a birthday in April:

Matt Hedges (April 1) turned 31.

Freddy Vargas (April 1) turned 22.

Ryan Hollingshead (April 16) turned 30.

Dante Sealy (April 17) turned 18.

Kit assignments, Game 1 – 2021: FCD vs COL.