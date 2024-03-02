FC Dallas vs CF Montreal – lineup prediction and game info

1st in the West FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 points) hosts 5th in the East CF Montreal (0-0-1, 1 point) Saturday night at 7:30 pm CT in Toyota Stadium.

Man, it’s been a while. Believe it or not, FC Dallas has faced Montreal since the COVID-19 pandemic. March 7, 2020, to be specific. Ricardo Pepi scored his first MLS goal that day in the 2-2 draw.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV (and on MLS Season Pass)

Apple TV English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez and Luis Gerardo Bucci

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (left knee)

OUT: Marco Farfan (lower back)

OUT: Amet Korca (left groin)

OUT: Sebastien Ibeagha (calf)

OUT: Jose Mulato (un-rostered)

Montreal

OUT: Lassi Lappalainen (ankle)

OUT: Robert Thorkelsson (groin)

Questionable: Dominic Iankov (thigh)

Questionable: Joaquin Sosa (lower leg)

FCD Lineup Prediction

As I said on this week’s episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast, I think Petar Musa will start. He did enough work on his own before arrival that he looked fit and sharp in training. I don’t think he will go 90 but I have him in my XI.

I also think Jesus Ferreira will be back the XI too in part perhaps because the other options at the 10 have excelled in this short season. Paxton Pomykal, on the other hand, I have coming off the bench as Liam Fraser has played well.

With Sebastien Ibeagha out, Omar Gonzalez will come in and play the center spot with Nkosi Tafari at RCB.

One final prediction I’ll make is Bernie Kamungo at right wingback over Herbert Endeley. FCD badly wants to find a way to keep Bernie on the field and with Montreal also playing a 3-4-3 there’s only the other wingback to worry about out wide.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs CF Montreal, March 2, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Eugene Ansah

Logan Farrington

Herbert Endeley

Nolan Norris

Sebastien Lletget

Ema Twumasi

Patrickson Delgado

Paxton Pomykal

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs CF Montreal, March 2, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

FC Dallas, having different sponsors on their two kits, has to wear the secondary one at home a fair amount. This is one of those games.

Officials

New policy during the lockout, referees will be announced on the day of the game.

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 1-0-0 (3 points, 2nd in West)

1-0-0 (3 points, 2nd in West) MTL record : 0-0-1 (1 point, 7th in East)

: 0-0-1 (1 point, 7th in East) FCD vs. MTL all-time : 5-1-3 (17 goals scored, 11 goals conceded)

: 5-1-3 (17 goals scored, 11 goals conceded) FCD vs. MTL home: 4-0-1 (11 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)

The last time one of these two teams defeated the other was back in 2018 when FC Dallas won 2-0. FC Dallas’ lone loss to Montréal happened on May 24, 2015.

FC Dallas is 1-0-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Dante Sealy is the only FC Dallas Homegrown to play so far this season.

Kenny Cooper Jr. played on loan with CF Montréal (then Montréal Impact) in 2015.

Dallas is unbeaten at home in MLS regular season action since July 4, 2023.

Dallas went a club record 18 straight games allowing 1 or 0 goals from July 4, 2022 – May 20, 2023.

With his game-winning goal in the 94th minute, @FCDallas forward Dante Sealy became the third different player in club history aged 20 or younger to score a game-winner in the 90th minute or later.



He joins Eddie Johnson (twice) and Ramon Nunez in accomplishing the feat. pic.twitter.com/XuvJCnv3Mr — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) February 25, 2024