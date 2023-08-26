FC Dallas vs Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

Coming off a series of quality performances in Leagues Cup, 10th in the West FC Dallas (30 points, 8-9-6) hosts 7th in the West Austin FC (32 points, 9-10-5) at 7:30 pm tonight at Toyota Stadium.

The new signings in the midfielders – Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser – are both eligible to play.

It’s Star Wars night as well.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Mark Followill and Lori Lindsay

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Sonny Guadarrama

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Stunningly, FC Dallas is now officially healthy aside from Tarik Scott who is out for the year.

With a little time off, everyone should be refreshed and ready to go. There are three games this week so we might see some minute management – or maybe light rotation – but this first game should be as close to the current first choice as the coach can pull together.

Given how this coach operates I don’t expect Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser to start vs Austin but do expect both to get minutes.

Assuming Parl Arriola is still not in peak form and Eugene Ansah has been a touch inconsistent, I’ll stick with Jader Obrian for now. But Paul is probably coming on fast.

That midfield trio is pretty fluid, at times a double-pivot, at times a single. Sebastian Lletget will be dropping in next to Facundo Quignon.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Austin FC on August 25, 2023

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Paxton Pomykal

Jesus Jimenez

Liam Fraser

Sam Junqua

Paul Arriola

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Asier Illarramendi

FCD has been talking up Illarramendi as an 8 so look for him to sub on for Lletget or Velasco with Fraser replacing Facu.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

Austin FC

OUT: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)

QUESTIONABLE: Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in their red/blue and Austin in their secondary light green.

MLS kit assignments for Austin FC at FC Dallas, August 24, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 28#DALvATX



R: Rubiel VAZQUEZ



REGULAR SEASON:

89 g, 3.46 Y/g, 21 R, 19 pens, 22.61 F/g



HOME: 87 g, 1.64 Y/g, 8 R, 9 pens, 11.46 FC/g

AWAY: 1.79 Y/g, 13 R, 10 pens, 11.07 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 45 W – 16 D – 26 L (1.736 PPG)#DTID #AustinFC — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) August 24, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 8-9-6 (30 points – 10th in West)

8-9-6 (30 points – 10th in West) ATX record : 9-10-5 (32 points – 7th in West)

: 9-10-5 (32 points – 7th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 4-1-2 (13 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

: 4-1-2 (13 goals scored, 10 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX home: 2-0-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

When scoring first FC Dallas is 7-1-3 and 8-1-0 when scoring twice.

FC Dallas is two goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas is 5-7-0 in games decided by one goal.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (9) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

19 of FC Dallas’ 27 goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas has allowed the most goals (8) during the 31-45 minute interval of the match.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick (in the MLS regular season) was March 12, 2022, a streak of 54 games which is tied with Chivas USA (8/14/20-6/30/99) for longest in MLS history.

Dallas is undefeated against Austin FC at home.

FC Dallas has 8 sellouts this season.

Jesus Ferreira leads MLS with six game-winning goals and is one away from tying the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009).

Seven of the eight wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 20 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.10).

In the 74 games after Sebastian Driussi‘s arrival, Austin FC is averaging 1.59 goals per game

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 46 132