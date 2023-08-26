FC Dallas vs Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

Coming off a series of quality performances in Leagues Cup, 10th in the West FC Dallas (30 points, 8-9-6) hosts 7th in the West Austin FC (32 points, 9-10-5) at 7:30 pm tonight at Toyota Stadium.
The new signings in the midfielders – Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser – are both eligible to play.
It’s Star Wars night as well.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
English: Mark Followill and Lori Lindsay
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Sonny Guadarrama
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold.
Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
FCD Lineup Prediction
Stunningly, FC Dallas is now officially healthy aside from Tarik Scott who is out for the year.
With a little time off, everyone should be refreshed and ready to go. There are three games this week so we might see some minute management – or maybe light rotation – but this first game should be as close to the current first choice as the coach can pull together.
Given how this coach operates I don’t expect Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser to start vs Austin but do expect both to get minutes.
Assuming Parl Arriola is still not in peak form and Eugene Ansah has been a touch inconsistent, I’ll stick with Jader Obrian for now. But Paul is probably coming on fast.
That midfield trio is pretty fluid, at times a double-pivot, at times a single. Sebastian Lletget will be dropping in next to Facundo Quignon.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Paxton Pomykal
Jesus Jimenez
Liam Fraser
Sam Junqua
Paul Arriola
Eugene Ansah
Jose Martinez
Asier Illarramendi
FCD has been talking up Illarramendi as an 8 so look for him to sub on for Lletget or Velasco with Fraser replacing Facu.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
Austin FC
OUT: Zan Kolmanic (right ACL)
QUESTIONABLE: Leo Vaisanen (right LCL)
MLS Kit Assignments
FC Dallas will be in their red/blue and Austin in their secondary light green.
Officials
Other Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS
- FCD record: 8-9-6 (30 points – 10th in West)
- ATX record: 9-10-5 (32 points – 7th in West)
- FCD vs. ATX all-time: 4-1-2 (13 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. ATX home: 2-0-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)
When scoring first FC Dallas is 7-1-3 and 8-1-0 when scoring twice.
FC Dallas is two goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas is 5-7-0 in games decided by one goal.
FC Dallas has scored their most goals (9) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.
19 of FC Dallas’ 27 goals have been scored in the second half.
Dallas has allowed the most goals (8) during the 31-45 minute interval of the match.
The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick (in the MLS regular season) was March 12, 2022, a streak of 54 games which is tied with Chivas USA (8/14/20-6/30/99) for longest in MLS history.
Dallas is undefeated against Austin FC at home.
FC Dallas has 8 sellouts this season.
Jesus Ferreira leads MLS with six game-winning goals and is one away from tying the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009).
Seven of the eight wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.
Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 20 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.
Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.10).
In the 74 games after Sebastian Driussi‘s arrival, Austin FC is averaging 1.59 goals per game
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|46
|132