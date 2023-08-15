FC Dallas U17s head to Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional

One of the best tournaments that the FC Dallas U17s take part in (pretty much) every year is the Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional. Once again in 2023, FCD is taking part and the U17s have departed for Mexico.

The tournament will run from August 17 to 26 with a round-robin format at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento in Mexico City. At the end of the group stage, the top team in each group will face the other for the title in Azteca Stadium. The two groups are made of the 4 Mexican teams and the 4 “foreign” teams.

FC Dallas will face all the other participants in the following order:

Guadalajara (aka Chivas)

LAFC

Toluca

Santos Laguna

Atletico Madrid

Monterrey

Palmeiras

Given the tight schedule, there will be a lot of rotation in these games.

FC Dallas U17s head to Mexico for the Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional 2023.

FC Dallas U17 2023 Traveling Roster

I manage to scrounge up a travel roster. Needless to say, it is unofficial and likely subject to change.

This is basically the final event of the 2022-23 season for the U17s and has a mixture of U16s from last season as well. The jersey numbers are from the 22-23 season and should be fairly accurate.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 1 Blake Wheeler G 2007 2 Michael Cortellessa RB 2007 US U15/16/17. Hollingshead 2.0. Trained with NTX. 5 Luke Munson CB/RB 2007 8 Marlon Luccin CM 2007 Peter’s son. 9 Chris Salazar F/9 2007 12 Caleb Swann 8 2007 Trained with NTX. 14 Saul Guzman CB 2007 15 Ian Charles 6 2007 Puerto Rico U17 16 Landon Hickam 6 2007 Trained with NTX. 24 Joshua Torquato W 2007 25 Ian Witis Hughes W 2007 29 Jaidyn Contreras M 2007 From Dynamo 30 Jared Salazar M/W 2006 Played for NTX. U of Portland commit. 34 Nayrobi Vargas 9 2006 Played for NTX. 35 Luke Shreiner CB 2006 Made NTX debut. Northwestern commit. 39 Gael Medrano 9 2006 Mexico eligible. 49 Henry Canizalez LB 2006 54 Gabriel Brandon CB 2006 “Toro” 57 Niko Montoya G 2007 First team training this summer. From Cincy area. 60 Fabian Enriquez G 2006 “Chooks” 64 Braeden Backus D/M 2006 From Michigan Jaguars. 70 Ren Sylvester W/9 2007 From Michigan Jaguars played in Dallas Cup with FCD. Daniel Baran wing 2006? Guest/trialist/new from Chicago Sockers. Cris Arteaga Guest/trialist/new from Austin FC.

If you are looking for certain names they can be missing for a variety of reasons. Personal, health, involvement with North Texas, international travel issue, school… all kinds of reasons. Don’t read too much into a particular name not being on here.