FC Dallas U17s head to Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional

One of the best tournaments that the FC Dallas U17s take part in (pretty much) every year is the Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional. Once again in 2023, FCD is taking part and the U17s have departed for Mexico.
The tournament will run from August 17 to 26 with a round-robin format at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento in Mexico City. At the end of the group stage, the top team in each group will face the other for the title in Azteca Stadium. The two groups are made of the 4 Mexican teams and the 4 “foreign” teams.
FC Dallas will face all the other participants in the following order:
Guadalajara (aka Chivas)
LAFC
Toluca
Santos Laguna
Atletico Madrid
Monterrey
Palmeiras
Given the tight schedule, there will be a lot of rotation in these games.
FC Dallas U17 2023 Traveling Roster
I manage to scrounge up a travel roster. Needless to say, it is unofficial and likely subject to change.
This is basically the final event of the 2022-23 season for the U17s and has a mixture of U16s from last season as well. The jersey numbers are from the 22-23 season and should be fairly accurate.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|G
|2007
|2
|Michael Cortellessa
|RB
|2007
|US U15/16/17. Hollingshead 2.0. Trained with NTX.
|5
|Luke Munson
|CB/RB
|2007
|8
|Marlon Luccin
|CM
|2007
|Peter’s son.
|9
|Chris Salazar
|F/9
|2007
|12
|Caleb Swann
|8
|2007
|Trained with NTX.
|14
|Saul Guzman
|CB
|2007
|15
|Ian Charles
|6
|2007
|Puerto Rico U17
|16
|Landon Hickam
|6
|2007
|Trained with NTX.
|24
|Joshua Torquato
|W
|2007
|25
|Ian Witis Hughes
|W
|2007
|29
|Jaidyn Contreras
|M
|2007
|From Dynamo
|30
|Jared Salazar
|M/W
|2006
|Played for NTX. U of Portland commit.
|34
|Nayrobi Vargas
|9
|2006
|Played for NTX.
|35
|Luke Shreiner
|CB
|2006
|Made NTX debut. Northwestern commit.
|39
|Gael Medrano
|9
|2006
|Mexico eligible.
|49
|Henry Canizalez
|LB
|2006
|54
|Gabriel Brandon
|CB
|2006
|“Toro”
|57
|Niko Montoya
|G
|2007
|First team training this summer. From Cincy area.
|60
|Fabian Enriquez
|G
|2006
|“Chooks”
|64
|Braeden Backus
|D/M
|2006
|From Michigan Jaguars.
|70
|Ren Sylvester
|W/9
|2007
|From Michigan Jaguars played in Dallas Cup with FCD.
|Daniel Baran
|wing
|2006?
|Guest/trialist/new from Chicago Sockers.
|Cris Arteaga
|Guest/trialist/new from Austin FC.
If you are looking for certain names they can be missing for a variety of reasons. Personal, health, involvement with North Texas, international travel issue, school… all kinds of reasons. Don’t read too much into a particular name not being on here.
1 Comment
Fewer new names than I would have expected (though I’m sure some of those are covered by your disclaimer at the bottom).