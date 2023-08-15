Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U17s head to Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on FC Dallas U17s head to Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional

One of the best tournaments that the FC Dallas U17s take part in (pretty much) every year is the Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional. Once again in 2023, FCD is taking part and the U17s have departed for Mexico.

The tournament will run from August 17 to 26 with a round-robin format at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento in Mexico City. At the end of the group stage, the top team in each group will face the other for the title in Azteca Stadium. The two groups are made of the 4 Mexican teams and the 4 “foreign” teams.

FC Dallas will face all the other participants in the following order:
Guadalajara (aka Chivas)
LAFC
Toluca
Santos Laguna
Atletico Madrid
Monterrey
Palmeiras

Given the tight schedule, there will be a lot of rotation in these games.

FCDU17_LigaMXSub
FC Dallas U17s head to Mexico for the Liga MX Sub 17 Torneo Internacional 2023.

FC Dallas U17 2023 Traveling Roster

I manage to scrounge up a travel roster. Needless to say, it is unofficial and likely subject to change.

This is basically the final event of the 2022-23 season for the U17s and has a mixture of U16s from last season as well. The jersey numbers are from the 22-23 season and should be fairly accurate.

No.NamePos.YearNotes
1Blake WheelerG2007
2Michael CortellessaRB2007US U15/16/17. Hollingshead 2.0. Trained with NTX.
5Luke MunsonCB/RB2007
8Marlon LuccinCM2007Peter’s son.
9Chris SalazarF/92007
12Caleb Swann82007Trained with NTX.
14Saul GuzmanCB2007
15Ian Charles62007Puerto Rico U17
16Landon Hickam62007Trained with NTX.
24Joshua TorquatoW2007
25Ian Witis HughesW2007
29Jaidyn ContrerasM2007From Dynamo
30Jared SalazarM/W2006Played for NTX. U of Portland commit.
34Nayrobi Vargas92006Played for NTX.
35Luke ShreinerCB2006Made NTX debut. Northwestern commit.
39Gael Medrano92006Mexico eligible.
49Henry CanizalezLB2006
54Gabriel BrandonCB2006“Toro”
57Niko MontoyaG2007First team training this summer. From Cincy area.
60Fabian EnriquezG2006“Chooks”
64Braeden BackusD/M2006From Michigan Jaguars.
70Ren SylvesterW/92007From Michigan Jaguars played in Dallas Cup with FCD.
Daniel Baranwing2006?Guest/trialist/new from Chicago Sockers.
Cris ArteagaGuest/trialist/new from Austin FC.

If you are looking for certain names they can be missing for a variety of reasons. Personal, health, involvement with North Texas, international travel issue, school… all kinds of reasons. Don’t read too much into a particular name not being on here.

  1. Fewer new names than I would have expected (though I’m sure some of those are covered by your disclaimer at the bottom).

    Reply

