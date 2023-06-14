Categories FCD Academy, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U16s and U19s start MLS Next Cup Playoffs this weekend

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U16s and U19s start MLS Next Cup Playoffs this weekend

The MLS Next Playoffs and Showcase games kick off in the DFW Metroplex this weekend with the FC Dallas Academy from U15 and up taking part. If you are looking for some high-level youth soccer there will be plenty to choose from. Select games are also being streamed.

The FCD U16s and U19s qualified for the playoffs and the U15s and U17s are taking part in the Showcase. The MLS Next doesn’t have playoffs or showcase games for the U13s and U14s.

Teams that are knocked out of the playoffs will move into the Showcase to get more games.

All times central.

U19s – 1st in Frontier Division

6-0-3, 2.33 PPG – Qualified through league position.

DateOpponentFieldOpponent
June 18Solar SCToyota 128:30 am

Win and advance, obviously.

U17s – 4th in Central South Division

3-6-2, 1.0 PPG – Missed playoffs, participating in Showcase.

DateOpponenetFieldOpponent
June 18Shattuck – St. Mary’sMoneyGram 81 pm
June 19Miami Rush KendallTOyota 35 pm
June 21FC DelcoToyota 168 am

U16s – 1st in Frontier Division

10-0-2, 2.67 PPG – Qualified by Flex Tournament.

June 17Tampa Bay UnitedToyota 128:30 am

Win and advance, obviously.

U15s – 4th in Central South Division

3-5-3, 1.09 PPG – Missed playoffs, participating in Showcase.

DateOpponentFieldTime
June 17Springfield SYC SoccerMoneyGram 510:30 am
June 19Murrieta Soccer AcademyMoneyGram 101 pm
June 20South Florida FootballToyota 310:30 pm

U14s and U13s for those interested…

The U14s finished 4th in the Frontier Division with a 15-4-7 record and a 2.0 PPG.

The U13s finished 1st in the Frontier Division with a 22-0-1 record and a 2.91 PPG.

But as mentioned, there are no Playoffs and Showcase for U13 and U14.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *