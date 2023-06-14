FC Dallas U16s and U19s start MLS Next Cup Playoffs this weekend

The MLS Next Playoffs and Showcase games kick off in the DFW Metroplex this weekend with the FC Dallas Academy from U15 and up taking part. If you are looking for some high-level youth soccer there will be plenty to choose from. Select games are also being streamed.

The FCD U16s and U19s qualified for the playoffs and the U15s and U17s are taking part in the Showcase. The MLS Next doesn’t have playoffs or showcase games for the U13s and U14s.

Teams that are knocked out of the playoffs will move into the Showcase to get more games.

All times central.

U19s – 1st in Frontier Division

6-0-3, 2.33 PPG – Qualified through league position.

Date Opponent Field Opponent June 18 Solar SC Toyota 12 8:30 am

Win and advance, obviously.

U17s – 4th in Central South Division

3-6-2, 1.0 PPG – Missed playoffs, participating in Showcase.

Date Opponenet Field Opponent June 18 Shattuck – St. Mary’s MoneyGram 8 1 pm June 19 Miami Rush Kendall TOyota 3 5 pm June 21 FC Delco Toyota 16 8 am

U16s – 1st in Frontier Division

10-0-2, 2.67 PPG – Qualified by Flex Tournament.

June 17 Tampa Bay United Toyota 12 8:30 am

Win and advance, obviously.

U15s – 4th in Central South Division

3-5-3, 1.09 PPG – Missed playoffs, participating in Showcase.

Date Opponent Field Time June 17 Springfield SYC Soccer MoneyGram 5 10:30 am June 19 Murrieta Soccer Academy MoneyGram 10 1 pm June 20 South Florida Football Toyota 3 10:30 pm

U14s and U13s for those interested…

The U14s finished 4th in the Frontier Division with a 15-4-7 record and a 2.0 PPG.

The U13s finished 1st in the Frontier Division with a 22-0-1 record and a 2.91 PPG.

But as mentioned, there are no Playoffs and Showcase for U13 and U14.