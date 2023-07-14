FC Dallas sells Justin Che to Brøndby IF

As we’ve been reporting for about a month now, FC Dallas has been seeking to move Justin Che to a European destination due to the player’s lack of interest in re-joining the local club. Today, FC Dallas pulled the trigger on a deal sending the want-away defender to Brøndby IF of the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old Richardson native played in 15 games during the 2021 season for FC Dallas, starting 12 matches and providing three assists in 1017 minutes.

The FC Dallas Academy product was loaned to Bayern Munich II in 2021 following his rookie campaign before being loaned to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for the 2022-23 campaigns.

Che played for the US in U-20 World Cup in May of this season and helped the United States reach the quarter-finals.

Brøndby is also home to fellow FC Dallas product Chris Cappis. Shame FC Dallas couldn’t pick up Cappis in return.

Transaction Details

Full Name: Justin Che

Position: Defender

DOB: November 18, 2003

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Birthplace: Richardson, Texas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Nationality: United States