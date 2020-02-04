FC Dallas remains on TXA21 as local broadcast details are announced

FC Dallas has announced that for the sixth straight season, games will be broadcast on TXA21. The ViacomCBS-owned station has been home to FCD games since its broadcast deal with Time Warner Cable expired at the end of the 2014 season.

Dallas Mavericks and FOX Sports announcer Mark Followill returns for his ninth season in the Toyota Stadium broadcast booth, alongside former ESPN Soccer Today host and national writer, Steve Davis.

As was the case last season, Owen Newkirk takes the play by play duties in Followill’s absence. Newkirk also hosts Dallas Stars coverage for The Ticket.

“As the local television home of FC Dallas, we look forward to celebrating this silver anniversary season,” said TXA21 and CBS 11 President and General Manager Gary Schneider. “We hope it proves to be a very special year for the team and its fans.”

Television audio will be aired as FC Dallas’ primary English-language via FC Dallas’ website. Davis’ co-host on Soccer Today – Tyler Kern – will provide analysis before and after each game, as well as during halftime.

There have been rumors of a new radio partner for FC Dallas, featuring further team programming, which is expected to be announced prior to the start of the season.

2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

All games Central Time.

Date Opponent Time TV Sat, Feb 29 vs Philadelphia Union 5 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Mar 7 vs Montreal Impact 2 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Mar 14 at New York City FC 11:30 AM 21/FCDTV Sat, Mar 21 at Seattle Sounders 9 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Apr 4 vs LAFC 2:30 PM Univision Sat, Apr 11 at Portland Timbers 9:30 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Apr 18 at Minnesota United 7 PM 21/FCDTV April 21-23 FCD USOC 3rd Round Game TBD Sat, Apr 25 at Colorado Rapids 8 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, May 2 vs Chicago Fire 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, May 9 at Nashville SC 7:00 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, May 16 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, May 23 at Vancouver Whitecaps 3 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, May 30 vs Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Jun 6 at Real Salt Lake 7 PM UniMás Sat, Jun 13 at Inter Miami 7 PM UniMás Wed, Jun 17 vs Columbus Crew 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Jun 20 vs Minnesota United 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Jun 27 at FC Cincinnati 6:30 PM 21/FCDTV Wed, Jul 1 at DC United 7 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Jul 4 vs San Jose Earthquakes 7 PM UniMás Sat, Jul 11 vs LA Galaxy 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Jul 18 vs Orlando City 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Jul 25 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Aug 1 at New York Red Bulls 6:30 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Aug 8 vs Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Aug 15 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Thu, Aug 20 at Houston Dynamo 8:30 PM UniMás Sun, Aug 23 vs Nashville SC 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Aug 29 at San Jose Earthquakes 9 PM 21/FCDTV Sat, Sep 5 vs Portland Timbers 7:30 PM 21/FCDTV* Fri, Sep 13 at LAFC 9 PM 21/FCDTV Sun, Sep 20 vs Seattle Sounders 4 PM 21/FCDTV* Sat, Sep 26 vs Vancouver Whitecaps 8 PM 21/FCDTV* Sun, Oct 4 at LA Galaxy 3:30 PM 21/FCDTV

* Indicates a 30-minute pregame show prior to match.