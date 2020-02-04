Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas remains on TXA21 as local broadcast details are announced

FC Dallas has announced that for the sixth straight season, games will be broadcast on TXA21. The ViacomCBS-owned station has been home to FCD games since its broadcast deal with Time Warner Cable expired at the end of the 2014 season.

Dallas Mavericks and FOX Sports announcer Mark Followill returns for his ninth season in the Toyota Stadium broadcast booth, alongside former ESPN Soccer Today host and national writer, Steve Davis.

As was the case last season, Owen Newkirk takes the play by play duties in Followill’s absence. Newkirk also hosts Dallas Stars coverage for The Ticket.

“As the local television home of FC Dallas, we look forward to celebrating this silver anniversary season,” said TXA21 and CBS 11 President and General Manager Gary Schneider. “We hope it proves to be a very special year for the team and its fans.”

Television audio will be aired as FC Dallas’ primary English-language via FC Dallas’ website. Davis’ co-host on Soccer Today – Tyler Kern – will provide analysis before and after each game, as well as during halftime.

There have been rumors of a new radio partner for FC Dallas, featuring further team programming, which is expected to be announced prior to the start of the season.

2020 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

All games Central Time.

DateOpponentTimeTV
Sat, Feb 29vs Philadelphia Union5 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Mar 7vs Montreal Impact2 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Mar 14at New York City FC11:30 AM21/FCDTV
Sat, Mar 21at Seattle Sounders9 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Apr 4vs LAFC2:30 PMUnivision
Sat, Apr 11at Portland Timbers9:30 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Apr 18at Minnesota United7 PM21/FCDTV
April 21-23FCD USOC 3rd Round GameTBD
Sat, Apr 25at Colorado Rapids8 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, May 2vs Chicago Fire7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, May 9at Nashville SC7:00 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, May 16vs Houston Dynamo7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, May 23at Vancouver Whitecaps3 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, May 30vs Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Jun 6at Real Salt Lake7 PMUniMás
Sat, Jun 13at Inter Miami7 PMUniMás
Wed, Jun 17vs Columbus Crew7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Jun 20vs Minnesota United7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Jun 27at FC Cincinnati6:30 PM21/FCDTV
Wed, Jul 1at DC United7 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Jul 4vs San Jose Earthquakes7 PMUniMás
Sat, Jul 11vs LA Galaxy7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Jul 18vs Orlando City7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Jul 25at Sporting Kansas City7:30 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Aug 1at New York Red Bulls6:30 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Aug 8vs Real Salt Lake7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Aug 15vs Colorado Rapids7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Thu, Aug 20at Houston Dynamo8:30 PMUniMás
Sun, Aug 23vs Nashville SC7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Aug 29at San Jose Earthquakes9 PM21/FCDTV
Sat, Sep 5vs Portland Timbers7:30 PM21/FCDTV*
Fri, Sep 13at LAFC9 PM21/FCDTV
Sun, Sep 20vs Seattle Sounders4 PM21/FCDTV*
Sat, Sep 26vs Vancouver Whitecaps8 PM21/FCDTV*
Sun, Oct 4at LA Galaxy3:30 PM21/FCDTV

* Indicates a 30-minute pregame show prior to match.

