FC Dallas partners to build a multi-use soccer stadium with Mansfield, Texas

FC Dallas and the City of Mansfield have announced a partnership, along with REV Sports Management, to build a multi-use soccer stadium and complex in Mansfield. The multi-purpose stadium is expected to open by 2026.

Mansfield City Council officially approved the operating agreement during its February 12 city council meeting.

According to the press materials, REV Sports Management will serve as the operator of the venue upon completion, as well as the design and construction consultant throughout the design and construction phase.

FC Dallas will assist in the design and construction phase of the stadium. FC Dallas will also lead efforts to program all sports programming at the facility, including youth soccer and international tournaments.

The proposed 250-acre Harvest Point development includes residential, retail, family entertainment, hotel and conference center, and entertainment venues.

“We know the stadium project has the potential to be the evolution of Mansfield’s relationship with sports from a destination for youth athletics to professional action,” Mayor Michael Evans said. “In order to make sure the stadium delivers the all-star experience the community expects, it only makes sense that we would team up with such decorated and experienced organizations in REV Sports Management and FC Dallas.”



“Through this partnership, this stadium will be home for various sports from day one,” Mansfield City Manager Joe Smolinski said. “The teamwork between City Council, REV Sports Management, and FC Dallas is an exciting look at our collaboration going forward to bring elite athletics and entertainment to Mansfield.”

“We are thrilled to work together with the City of Mansfield and our friends at FC Dallas to bring a state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium to Mansfield,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. “The Mansfield community is one we are proud to be part of and look forward to bringing both soccer and entertainment to the community. We are excited to work alongside Mansfield residents, business leaders, and city leaders on the stadium.”

“We’re excited to partner with REV Sports Management and the City of Mansfield to bring more soccer fields and training facilities to North Texas,” said FC Dallas Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Smith. “With the FIFA World Cup™ coming to the region in 2026, it’s important to give our communities access to fields with quality soccer programming that will help introduce them to the sport and nurture their love of the beautiful game.”



REV Sports Management, FC Dallas, and the City of Mansfield say they are currently working alongside the design team for the initial development of the stadium.

REV Sports Management is the sister company of REV Entertainment, who serves as the official events partner for the World Champion Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

3rd Degree’s Take

It’s likely not a coincidence that the North Texas SC lease at Choctaw Stadium runs through the 2026 season and this new stadium in Mansfield is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

It seems obvious to us, given the Hunts stated plan to invest in Toyota Stadium and their desires to build the North Texas SC brand in the western part of the Metroplex, that this new Mansfield stadium will host Los Toritos games, likely from 2027 onward.

FC Dallas also has lots of experience running soccer complexes like Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco and MoneyGram Soccer Park in Dallas.

Considering MoneyGram Soccer Park once had a proposed approximately 5,000-seat stadium in their site plan, it’s not a surprise to see something similar come to a different facility run by FC Dallas.

While a venue size was not announced, a 5,000 to 10,000-seat stadium is ideal for North Texas SC.

Perhaps the stadium might also attract a women’s team.