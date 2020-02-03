FC Dallas, “No decision yet on FCD women for 2020”

On Friday of last week, the WPSL announced their conference alignments for 2020 and FCD Women were nowhere to be found and all our sources were saying FCD Women was “gone.”

On Monday, we got an answer from FC Dallas that equates to… Not so fast my friend.

FCD Women

According to FC Dallas Vice President of Media and Communications Gina Miller, the decision on fielding a team, and which league the team will play in, hasn’t yet been decided. “We always make that decision later in the year when we determine what kind of roster we can put together.”

FCD Women has mostly fielded teams that rely quite heavily on college-age players as the clubs do on men’s side in the NPSL and USL-2. Getting players to join in for the summer’ish schedule can take most of the spring although FCD usually has some tryouts in late winter or early spring.

“WPSL isn’t out of the question,” Miller said. “We’re considering our options.”

Other than WPSL, the most likely option is UWS who has teams in Austin and San Antonio. Houston and El Paso teams dropped out this year.

FCD Women have played in the WPSL, on and off, since 2011.

The FC Dallas WPSL team pose for a team photo prior to the 10-1 win over Little Rock Rangers at Dr. Pink Field on Wednesday, May 30 2018. (Courtesy FC Dallas)