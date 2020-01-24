According to FC Dallas, the club’s game at LAFC at Banc of California Stadium has been moved to Sunday, Sept. 13. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm CT.
The match, originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 11, will be locally broadcast in Dallas/Fort Worth. Full details on FC Dallas’ 2020 local television schedule will be released at a later date.
FC Dallas' match at LAFC moved to September 13th
