FC Dallas lands fullback Nanu on loan from FC Porto

FC Dallas has made its first acquisition of the Nico Estevez era, with the loan signing of Portuguese full back Nanu from Porto.

The 27-year-old will arrive in Frisco on a year-long loan with an option to buy, similar to the deals for the likes of Phelipe, Freddy Vargas, and Andres Ricaurte.

Born and raised in the Portuguese city of Coimbra, Nanu is currently in Cameroon preparing for Guinea-Bissau’s opening game of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday. Since making his international debut at the 2019 edition of AFCON, Nanu has played the full 90 minutes in each of the Djurtus’ last 17 games.

Nanu made his professional debut in a Taça da Liga group stage loss to Portimonense in July 2013 for SC Beira-Mar. Following a move to CS Maritimo in 2015, Nanu spent three and a half seasons with the Madeirans’ second team before making a late 2018 debut in the Portuguese top flight. After 56 appearances with three goals and eight assists, two-time European Champions FC Porto came calling in October 2020 with a transfer worth a reported $4.5m.

Four Champions League appearances – including a semi-final assist against Chelsea – and 11 league appearances brought a decent end to Nanu’s first season at Estádio do Dragão. Even a concussion and spinal cord injury didn’t keep Nanu off the pitch for long as he split time with Wilson Manafa.

The emergence of Porto youth product João Mário at the start of 2021/22 has pushed Nanu behind Manafa as third choice right back. Since then, Nanu’s only appearances for FC Porto have been the two Taça da Liga group games in October.

FC Dallas is getting an attacking fullback who can play both sides. A player with great pace and close control, and solid long ball delivery off both feet. That may pair well with Ryan Hollingshead as players who can switch sides to produce wide crosses or narrow the field to cut inside looking for shooting opportunities. Playing opposite Ema Twumasi would give FC Dallas raw pace on both flanks.

Nanu will occupy an international roster spot. His salary with Porto is reportedly in the region of $350,000 which is a decent salary cap hit on a position where FC Dallas already has two players in Hollingshead and Twumasi earning similar amounts.

Full Name: Eulânio Ângelo Chipela Gomes

Preferred Name: Nanu

Pronunciation: Na-NU

Connect with Nanu: Instagram

Position: Fullback

Height: 5-10

Weight: 152 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 17, 1994 (27)

Birthplace: Coimbra, Portugal

Hometown: Coimbra, Portugal

Nationality: Guinea-Bissau

Transaction: FC Dallas signed defender Nanu on a one-year loan from FC Porto.