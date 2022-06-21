FC Dallas in the MLS Next Playoffs

The MLS Next Playoffs and Showcase are taking place in the MetroPlex starting this weekend and various FC Dallas sides are taking part.

MLS Playoffs are a single-elimination tourney, keep winning and you keep playing. The showcase is made up of exhibition games for teams that don’t make the playoffs and those that are eliminated from the playoffs early.

The MLS Flex Tournament takes place at the end of the season and it is used to fill up the playoffs (and give teams more games). It kind of leans into teams that get hot or improve over the year as you can basically play your way into the playoffs in the Flex Tourney.

Here’s a list of all the FCD games currently Playoffs and Showcase games on the schedule.

U19s

The FCD U19s finished 4th in the Frontier Division but went on to – perhaps surprisingly – top their group at the MLS Flex. Approximability 40% (a rough guess) of the field is made up via the Flex and for a team that finished 4th it’s a way to play yourself in.

Round Date Opponent Time Field Of 32 June 26 Barca Residency Academy 11 am Toyota 4 Of 16 June 27 Winner of Bethesda SA / Empire United 7 pm TBD Quarters June 29 TBD 11 am TBD Semis July 1 TBD 9 am TBD Final July 3 TBD 5 pm TBD

U17s

The FCD U17s finished 2nd in the Central (South) Division and make the playoffs as the league qualifier after their first-place team, Austin FC, won their Flex Group.

Round Date Opponent Time Field Of 32 June 26 NYCFC 9 am Toyota 11 Of 16 June 27 Winner of Austin FC / Portland Timbers 5 pm TBD Quarters June 29 TBD 9 am TBD Semis July 1 TBD 7 pm TBD Final July 3 TBD 7 pm TBD

U15s

The U15s finished 3rd of 4 in the Central (South) Division standings and in their Flex group. However, they kind of backdoored in because teams 1 and 2 in their division won their Flex groups so the “league” bid rolled down to FCD.

Round Date Opponent Time Field Of 32 June 25 Sockers FC 9 am Toyota 6 Of 16 June 26 Winner of Sporting KC and Total Futbol Academy 5 pm TBD Quarters June 28 TBD 9 am TBD Semis June 30 TBD 5 pm TBD Final July 2 TBD 7 pm TBD

U15s 2

For some reason – perhaps someone pulled out – FCD is fielding a second U15 team in the showcase. This U15 2 team is in Group 10.

FCD hasn’t had a second U15 team all year. It will be interesting to see how this team is comprised.

Date Opponent Time Field June 25 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 pm Toyota 7 June 26 Ballistic United 1 pm Harold Patterson 3 June 28 Shattuck-St, Mary’s 1 pm Toyota 11

U14s

There are no playoffs for the U14s and down just showcase games. FCD finished 4th of 13 teams in the Frontier Division. They are in Group 9 of the U14 showcase.

Date Opponent Time Field June 28 RSL Arizona 7 pm Toyota 13 June 29 Houston Dynamo 1 pm Toyota 8 July 1 Intercontinental FA 11 am Harold Patterson 18

U13s

The FCD U13s finished 5th in the 10-team Frontier Division.

Date Opponent Time Field June 28 Met Oval 5 pm Toyota 16 June 29 Southern Soccer Academy 5 pm Toyota 11 July 1 Alexandria SA 9 am Harold Patterson 15