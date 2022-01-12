FC Dallas hires VP of Marketing

FC Dallas has announced the hiring of a VP of Marketing, Jerome Elenez, filling a void in the corporate structure that has existed for at least a year.

Over the course of his career, Elenez at the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and McDonald’s. The bulk of it at the latter.

“We’re thrilled that Jerome is joining our team to help us usher in a new era for the club,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “His experience with some of the world’s most respected and successful organizations will help us grow in a number of areas. From working with our Supporters groups and building our Season Ticket Membership base to enhancing our gameday experience and building our brand in Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond, his expertise and understanding of the marketplace will be an incredible asset for the entire organization.”

Elenez, who is bilingual, holds a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University and an MBA in Management from the University of Texas, El Paso. Elenez lives in Dallas with his wife, Kim, and their two children.

“In order to truly understand and market any product or service – inclusion and diversity of thought and experience are imperative to the success of any organization,” said Elenez. “I will bring that mentality and approach to FC Dallas to ensure we are fully representing our community in our marketing efforts.”



Elenez began his new role on Monday, January 10.