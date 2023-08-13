FC Dallas game at Philly moved to September 27th

Major League Soccer has announced that FC Dallas’ road match against the Philadelphia Union, originally scheduled for this weekend on Sunday, August 20, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 pm CT.

FC Dallas will now play a hat trick of midweek games with a total of 7 games between September 16th and October 7th. Putting a heavy burden on depth during that run.

Perhaps it will be less hot.

With the schedule change, FC Dallas’ next home match is a Copa Tejas matchup on Saturday, August 26th against Austin FC at 7:30 pm CT. It will be Star Wars night with a Star Wars-themed postmatch drone and fireworks show plus a lightsaber giveaway.