FC Dallas exposed list for 2021 Expansion Draft

MLS has released the list of players available in the 2021 Expansion Draft and FC Dallas has seven players available for selection.
FC Dallas Exposed Player List
- Bryan Acosta
- Bressan
- Caiser Gomes
- Phelipe
- Andres Ricaurte
- Freddy Vargas
- Kyle Zobeck
Based on this list, FC Dallas chose to protect Johnny Nelson – despite having his option declined – over Bressan or Bryan Acosta. FCD must be taking a wait-and-see approach with Nelson who had back surgery last year and likely won’t be back until late February at the earliest.
Update: Even though he was protected in the Expansion Draft, Johnny Nelson could be lost in the Re-Entry Draft.
Nelson is the only change from my prediction.
FC Dallas Actual Protected List
Each team protects up to 12 players.
|1
|Matt Hedges
|2
|Ryan Hollingshead
|3
|Franco Jara
|4
|Jose Martinez
|5
|Jimmy Maurer
|6
|Szabolcs Schön
|7
|Jáder Obrian
|8
|Facundo Quignon
|9
|Nkosi Tafari
|10
|Ema Twumasi
|11
|Nicky Hernandez
|12
|Johnny Nelson
3 Comments
Why protect Jara? It’s probably a long shot that he’s selected, but hey you never know what Charlotte will do.
Well now that I think about it. Doesn’t that mean that they don’t plan on bringing Pepi back. They need Jara to backup Jesus once Pepi is sold . Not sure if you agree.
It’s not like someone is going to pick Jara anyway, I think they protected everyone under contract just cause they could. Heck, they even protected a dude out of contract cause they had space. Not sure it says anything about Pepi. Also, leaving Jara exposed is admitting failure.