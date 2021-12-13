FC Dallas exposed list for 2021 Expansion Draft

MLS has released the list of players available in the 2021 Expansion Draft and FC Dallas has seven players available for selection.

FC Dallas Exposed Player List

Bryan Acosta

Bressan

Caiser Gomes

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Freddy Vargas

Kyle Zobeck

Based on this list, FC Dallas chose to protect Johnny Nelson – despite having his option declined – over Bressan or Bryan Acosta. FCD must be taking a wait-and-see approach with Nelson who had back surgery last year and likely won’t be back until late February at the earliest.

Update: Even though he was protected in the Expansion Draft, Johnny Nelson could be lost in the Re-Entry Draft.

Nelson is the only change from my prediction.

FC Dallas Actual Protected List

Each team protects up to 12 players.

1 Matt Hedges 2 Ryan Hollingshead 3 Franco Jara 4 Jose Martinez 5 Jimmy Maurer 6 Szabolcs Schön 7 Jáder Obrian 8 Facundo Quignon 9 Nkosi Tafari 10 Ema Twumasi 11 Nicky Hernandez 12 Johnny Nelson