FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier for 2023 Dallas Cup U18s

FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier plays in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division. East Texas is a subsidiary club of FC Dalles – like FC Dallas El Paso – that is based in the Longview area.

They are currently in 1st Place in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division with a 5-0-0 record.

Coach: Callam Booth

Bracket C: ODP National Select 2005, Prepa TEC MTY, SAC 2005 Pre-Academy

Roster for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier

No.NameYearPos.
0Chris Martinez2005
1Beaux Benson2005
2Sael Suazo2005
4Gianni Campa2005
5Jared Zuniga2005
6Bryan Torres2005
7Emanuel Medina2005
8Nathan Uduojie2005
10Knox Hicks2005
11Roberto Munoz2005
12Alejandro Flores2005
14Anthony Tierrablanca2005
16Aaron Bocanegra2005
17Edgar Bocanegra2005
19Oscar Lopez2005
20Stephen Gaskin2006
22Nathan Ramirez2005
36Damian Razo2005
66Ramiro Mendoza2005
77Kevin Rodriguez2005
94Francisco Robles2005
Axel Ruben2007

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 29:30 amODP National Select 2005Richland College 9
April 38 pmPrepa TEC MTYMoneyGram 7
April 58 pmSAC Boys Pre-AcademyRichland College 5
