FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier for 2023 Dallas Cup U18s

FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier plays in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division. East Texas is a subsidiary club of FC Dalles – like FC Dallas El Paso – that is based in the Longview area.
They are currently in 1st Place in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division with a 5-0-0 record.
FC Dallas Eeast Texas 05 Premier
Coach: Callam Booth
Bracket C: ODP National Select 2005, Prepa TEC MTY, SAC 2005 Pre-Academy
Roster for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|0
|Chris Martinez
|2005
|1
|Beaux Benson
|2005
|2
|Sael Suazo
|2005
|4
|Gianni Campa
|2005
|5
|Jared Zuniga
|2005
|6
|Bryan Torres
|2005
|7
|Emanuel Medina
|2005
|8
|Nathan Uduojie
|2005
|10
|Knox Hicks
|2005
|11
|Roberto Munoz
|2005
|12
|Alejandro Flores
|2005
|14
|Anthony Tierrablanca
|2005
|16
|Aaron Bocanegra
|2005
|17
|Edgar Bocanegra
|2005
|19
|Oscar Lopez
|2005
|20
|Stephen Gaskin
|2006
|22
|Nathan Ramirez
|2005
|36
|Damian Razo
|2005
|66
|Ramiro Mendoza
|2005
|77
|Kevin Rodriguez
|2005
|94
|Francisco Robles
|2005
|Axel Ruben
|2007
2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 2
|9:30 am
|ODP National Select 2005
|Richland College 9
|April 3
|8 pm
|Prepa TEC MTY
|MoneyGram 7
|April 5
|8 pm
|SAC Boys Pre-Academy
|Richland College 5