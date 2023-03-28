FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier for 2023 Dallas Cup U18s

FC Dallas East Texas 05 Premier plays in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division. East Texas is a subsidiary club of FC Dalles – like FC Dallas El Paso – that is based in the Longview area.

They are currently in 1st Place in the Dallas Classic League U18 Division with a 5-0-0 record.

FC Dallas Eeast Texas 05 Premier

Coach: Callam Booth

Bracket C: ODP National Select 2005, Prepa TEC MTY, SAC 2005 Pre-Academy

Roster for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier

No. Name Year Pos. 0 Chris Martinez 2005 1 Beaux Benson 2005 2 Sael Suazo 2005 4 Gianni Campa 2005 5 Jared Zuniga 2005 6 Bryan Torres 2005 7 Emanuel Medina 2005 8 Nathan Uduojie 2005 10 Knox Hicks 2005 11 Roberto Munoz 2005 12 Alejandro Flores 2005 14 Anthony Tierrablanca 2005 16 Aaron Bocanegra 2005 17 Edgar Bocanegra 2005 19 Oscar Lopez 2005 20 Stephen Gaskin 2006 22 Nathan Ramirez 2005 36 Damian Razo 2005 66 Ramiro Mendoza 2005 77 Kevin Rodriguez 2005 94 Francisco Robles 2005 Axel Ruben 2007

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas ETX 05 Premier

Date Time Opponent Location April 2 9:30 am ODP National Select 2005 Richland College 9 April 3 8 pm Prepa TEC MTY MoneyGram 7 April 5 8 pm SAC Boys Pre-Academy Richland College 5

FC Dallas Youth ETX 05B Premier.