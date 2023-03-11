FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

Fourth in the West FC Dallas (1-1-0, 3 points) travels to face 12th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (0-2-0, 0 points) at BC Place today at 4 pm.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

There are really only two big questions for Coach Nico Estevez: Edwin Cerrillo vs Facundo Quignon at holding mid and Nkosi Tafari vs Seba Ibeagha at right center back. Although we have seen a Tafari/Ineagha combo in training with Jose Martinez, so don’t rule that out.

Facu had a knock mid-week and is questionable, so pencil in Cerrillo. The back three, your guess is as good as mine. I’m going with the “great win last week” rule so that’s Martinez and Tafari.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI prediction at Vancouver on March 11, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nolan Norris

Sam Junqua

Seba Ibeagha

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Bernard Kamungo

Geovane Jesus

Jose Mulato

Facundo Quignon?

That’s 10, but I’m thinking FCD will take an extra player in case Quignon isn’t cleared to play… if he even traveled at all that is.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (undisclosed)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

OUT: Déiber Caicedo (right knee, meniscus surgery)

QUESTIONABLE: Luís Martins – groin tightness

QUESTIONABLE: Alessandro Schöpf – right ankle sprain

MLS Kit Assignments

Vancouver has worn white in both games, so there’s a small chance they might go blue at home to sell some kits. But their white is new for 2023 so that chance is quite small I think.

FC Dallas has worn their red/blue combo against the Whitecaps’ white/blue the last few times.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, May 2021.

Hey MLS, please bring back the “What your team is wearing” feature.

Officials

REF: Marcos DeOliveira

AR1: Brooke Mayo

AR2: Felisha Mariscal

4TH: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Jeff Muschik

#MLSRefStats Match Day 3@WhitecapsFC vs @FCDallas



REF: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA – 86th game



AR1: Brooke MAYO – 24th

AR2: Felisha MARISCAL – 86th

4TH: Fotis BAZAKOS – 121st

VAR: Kevin STOTT – 81st

AVAR: Jeff MUSCHIK – 92nd#VANvDAL #VWFC #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) March 7, 2023

Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 1-1-0 (3 points – 4th in West)

1-1-0 (3 points – 4th in West) VAN record : 0-2-0 (0 points – 12th in West)

: 0-2-0 (0 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. VAN all-time : 10-9-7 (33 goals scored, 33 goals conceded)

: 10-9-7 (33 goals scored, 33 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN all-time away: 2-7-4 (11 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

Whitecaps swept FC Dallas in 2022, the only team to do so, and have now won 3 straight over the Burn.

Whitecaps have lost their first two games this year despite leading 1-0 at the half in both.

Vancouver won the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League set against Real CD Espana on Wednesday 5-0. The 2nd leg is this Wednesday at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in Honduras.

FCD lost just 6 regular season road games in 2022, the fewest since their 2010 Cup runs season.

Jesus Ferreira brace vs LA Galaxy was his 7th multi-goal game of his career, that’s tried with Jeff Cunningham for 2nd most in franchise history behind Jason Kreis (10).

FC Dallas’ overall record against Canadian teams is 26-12-16 (0.630 winning percentage).

Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 6-13-8 record for its first road match of the season.

Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-20 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 52-5-14 and has a 0.829 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

ROAD MLS WINS

1. LA Galaxy 137

2. New York Red Bulls 124

3. Sporting Kansas City 122

T4. Columbus & D.C. United 116

6. FC Dallas 114

300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy 377 New York Red Bulls 353 Sporting Kansas City 350 FC Dallas 349 Columbus Crew 346

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 38 116

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Assists

Assists Games Jason Kreis 65 247 Oscar Pareja 47 176 Michael Barrios 45 179 Mauro Díaz 44 109 David Ferreira 39 113 Ronnie O’Brien 35 101 Bobby Rhine 34 212 Fabian Castillo 30 159 Chad Deering 30 147 Antonio Martinez 23 68 Jesus Ferreira 22 116 Mark Santel 22 133