FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

Fourth in the West FC Dallas (1-1-0, 3 points) travels to face 12th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (0-2-0, 0 points) at BC Place today at 4 pm.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM
Lineup Prediction
There are really only two big questions for Coach Nico Estevez: Edwin Cerrillo vs Facundo Quignon at holding mid and Nkosi Tafari vs Seba Ibeagha at right center back. Although we have seen a Tafari/Ineagha combo in training with Jose Martinez, so don’t rule that out.
Facu had a knock mid-week and is questionable, so pencil in Cerrillo. The back three, your guess is as good as mine. I’m going with the “great win last week” rule so that’s Martinez and Tafari.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nolan Norris
Sam Junqua
Seba Ibeagha
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Bernard Kamungo
Geovane Jesus
Jose Mulato
Facundo Quignon?
That’s 10, but I’m thinking FCD will take an extra player in case Quignon isn’t cleared to play… if he even traveled at all that is.
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (undisclosed)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
OUT: Déiber Caicedo (right knee, meniscus surgery)
QUESTIONABLE: Luís Martins – groin tightness
QUESTIONABLE: Alessandro Schöpf – right ankle sprain
MLS Kit Assignments
Vancouver has worn white in both games, so there’s a small chance they might go blue at home to sell some kits. But their white is new for 2023 so that chance is quite small I think.
FC Dallas has worn their red/blue combo against the Whitecaps’ white/blue the last few times.
Hey MLS, please bring back the “What your team is wearing” feature.
Officials
REF: Marcos DeOliveira
AR1: Brooke Mayo
AR2: Felisha Mariscal
4TH: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Jeff Muschik
Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 1-1-0 (3 points – 4th in West)
- VAN record: 0-2-0 (0 points – 12th in West)
- FCD vs. VAN all-time: 10-9-7 (33 goals scored, 33 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. VAN all-time away: 2-7-4 (11 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)
Whitecaps swept FC Dallas in 2022, the only team to do so, and have now won 3 straight over the Burn.
Whitecaps have lost their first two games this year despite leading 1-0 at the half in both.
Vancouver won the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League set against Real CD Espana on Wednesday 5-0. The 2nd leg is this Wednesday at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in Honduras.
FCD lost just 6 regular season road games in 2022, the fewest since their 2010 Cup runs season.
Jesus Ferreira brace vs LA Galaxy was his 7th multi-goal game of his career, that’s tried with Jeff Cunningham for 2nd most in franchise history behind Jason Kreis (10).
FC Dallas’ overall record against Canadian teams is 26-12-16 (0.630 winning percentage).
Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 6-13-8 record for its first road match of the season.
Since 2018, FCD is 52-7-20 when scoring first.
Since 2018, FC Dallas is 52-5-14 and has a 0.829 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
ROAD MLS WINS
1. LA Galaxy 137
2. New York Red Bulls 124
3. Sporting Kansas City 122
T4. Columbus & D.C. United 116
6. FC Dallas 114
300 CLUB WINS
- LA Galaxy 377
- New York Red Bulls 353
- Sporting Kansas City 350
- FC Dallas 349
- Columbus Crew 346
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|38
|116
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Assists
|Assists
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|65
|247
|Oscar Pareja
|47
|176
|Michael Barrios
|45
|179
|Mauro Díaz
|44
|109
|David Ferreira
|39
|113
|Ronnie O’Brien
|35
|101
|Bobby Rhine
|34
|212
|Fabian Castillo
|30
|159
|Chad Deering
|30
|147
|Antonio Martinez
|23
|68
|Jesus Ferreira
|22
|116
|Mark Santel
|22
|133