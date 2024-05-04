FC Dallas at Toronto FC – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (2-5-2, 8 points) takes on the Canucks of 4th in the East Toronto FC (5-4-1, 16 points) at 6:30 CT from BMO Field.
These two teams have shared a surprising number of players over the years. Omar Gonzalez, Liam Fraser, Brandon Servania, Matt Hedges, Jesus Jimenez, Kyle Bekker, Jackson, Julian de Guzmán, Andrew Wiedeman, Eric Ávila, Adrian Serioux, Jeff Cunningham, and even Ronnie O’Brien.
Happy Star Wars Day.
Broadcast Info
TV: FREE on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Apple TV English: Joe Tolleson and Greg Sutton
Apple TV Spanish: Jesús Acosta and Carlos Suárez
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Sebastian Lletget – hamstring
OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee
OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee
OUT: Alan Velasco – knee
OUT: Amet Korca – groin
Toronto FC
OUT: Lorenzo Insigne (thigh)
OUT: Richie Laryea (thigh)
OUT: Shane O’Neill (thigh)
OUT: Brandon Servania (knee)
OUT: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Thigh)
FCD Lineup Prediction
When a team plays well enough to get the win, then those players should carry over for the most part. Even if the best play came in the 2nd half with the back four. But we know Coach Nico Estevez is all in on the 3-4-3.
The one big change I think, if he came through last week unscathed, will be to start Jesus Ferreira. He needs to push his minutes over 45, up near 60. So he’s in for Patrickson. Otherwise, thing stays the same I think.
I believe there is some chance Bernie Kamungo might get a start, maybe for Paul Arriola. Or with Ema Twumasi off and Arriola at wingback. I think there’s a low chance of Bernie at wingback, not on the road at TFC.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Dante Sealy
Patrickson Delgado
Bernard Kamungo
Carl Sainte
Eugene Ansah
Omar Gonzalez
Logan Farrington
Herbert Endeley
MLS Kit Assignments
Yay!! White again!
*grumbles*
Officials
REFEREE: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeffrey Swartzel, Gianni Facchini
4TH OFFICIAL: Michael Venne
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
More Game Info
- FCD record: 2-5-2 (8 points, 12th in West)
- TOR record: 5-4-1 (16 points, 4th in East)
- FCD vs. TOR all-time: 11-2-6 (30 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. TOR away: 3-2-3 (8 goals scored, 9 goals conceded)
6 of 9 FC Dallas goals have been scored in the second half.
FCD is 1-4-0 when conceding first and has won 3 points from losing positions in MLS.
17 FC Dallas players have combined to miss 42 games.
Dallas is undefeated versus Toronto since 2016. In MLS action, Dallas has only lost to Toronto twice, both times in Toronto.
Petar Musa ranks 38th across MLS in xG (2.72) and the highest on FC Dallas.
Maarten Paes ranks tenth overall in MLS in saves made with 29. Paes also ranks No. 20 in balls won (16).
Jesus Ferreira became FC Dallas’ all-time Homegrown leader in appearances with 145 when he subbed in against Houston.