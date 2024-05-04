FC Dallas at Toronto FC – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (2-5-2, 8 points) takes on the Canucks of 4th in the East Toronto FC (5-4-1, 16 points) at 6:30 CT from BMO Field.

These two teams have shared a surprising number of players over the years. Omar Gonzalez, Liam Fraser, Brandon Servania, Matt Hedges, Jesus Jimenez, Kyle Bekker, Jackson, Julian de Guzmán, Andrew Wiedeman, Eric Ávila, Adrian Serioux, Jeff Cunningham, and even Ronnie O’Brien.

Happy Star Wars Day.

Happy Star Wars day to all who celebrate.



May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/mFAEFiINRq — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) May 4, 2024

Broadcast Info

TV: FREE on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Joe Tolleson and Greg Sutton

Apple TV Spanish: Jesús Acosta and Carlos Suárez

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Sebastian Lletget – hamstring

OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee

OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee

OUT: Alan Velasco – knee

OUT: Amet Korca – groin

Toronto FC

OUT: Lorenzo Insigne (thigh)

OUT: Richie Laryea (thigh)

OUT: Shane O’Neill (thigh)

OUT: Brandon Servania (knee)

OUT: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Thigh)

FCD Lineup Prediction

When a team plays well enough to get the win, then those players should carry over for the most part. Even if the best play came in the 2nd half with the back four. But we know Coach Nico Estevez is all in on the 3-4-3.

The one big change I think, if he came through last week unscathed, will be to start Jesus Ferreira. He needs to push his minutes over 45, up near 60. So he’s in for Patrickson. Otherwise, thing stays the same I think.

I believe there is some chance Bernie Kamungo might get a start, maybe for Paul Arriola. Or with Ema Twumasi off and Arriola at wingback. I think there’s a low chance of Bernie at wingback, not on the road at TFC.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Toronto FC, May 4, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Dante Sealy

Patrickson Delgado

Bernard Kamungo

Carl Sainte

Eugene Ansah

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Herbert Endeley

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Toronto FC, May 4th, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Yay!! White again!

*grumbles*

Officials

REFEREE: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeffrey Swartzel, Gianni Facchini

4TH OFFICIAL: Michael Venne

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

More Game Info

FCD record: 2-5-2 (8 points, 12th in West)

2-5-2 (8 points, 12th in West) TOR record : 5-4-1 (16 points, 4th in East)

: 5-4-1 (16 points, 4th in East) FCD vs. TOR all-time : 11-2-6 (30 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)

: 11-2-6 (30 goals scored, 19 goals conceded) FCD vs. TOR away: 3-2-3 (8 goals scored, 9 goals conceded)

6 of 9 FC Dallas goals have been scored in the second half.

FCD is 1-4-0 when conceding first and has won 3 points from losing positions in MLS.

17 FC Dallas players have combined to miss 42 games.

Dallas is undefeated versus Toronto since 2016. In MLS action, Dallas has only lost to Toronto twice, both times in Toronto.

Petar Musa ranks 38th across MLS in xG (2.72) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks tenth overall in MLS in saves made with 29. Paes also ranks No. 20 in balls won (16).

Jesus Ferreira became FC Dallas’ all-time Homegrown leader in appearances with 145 when he subbed in against Houston.