FC Dallas at St Louis City – lineup prediction and game info

12th in the West FC Dallas (3 points, 1-4-0 record) travels to St Louis to face 10th in the West City (7 points, 1-1-4 record) with the kickoff set for 7:30 pm at CityPark.

Maybe not a must win, but my goodness does Dallas need a win.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith.

Apple TV Spanish: Oscar Salazar and Jaime Macias.

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Jesús Ferreira (hamstring)

OUT: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

OUT: Marco Farfan (head)

Questionable: Logan Farrington (knee)

St Louis City

OUT: Eduard Löwen (hamstring)

OUT: Joakim Nilsson (ribs)

QUESTIONABLE: Tim Parker (back)

FCD Lineup Prediction

Because St Louis City plays fairly narrow and with the struggles on crosses into the box, I think Coach Nico Estevez will go back to the 3-4-2-1. I think that narrow shape also lends itself to Paul Arriola at right back as he’ll freedom to bound forward.

Based on something I witnessed in training, plus Bernie Kaumgo‘s struggles to adapt, and the injury to Logan Farrington, I’m going with Sebastian Lletget at one of the 10s. Eugene Ansah I also keep because of his solid play last game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction at St Louis City, April 6, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Marco Farfan

Herbert Endeley

Carl Sainte

Bernie Kamungo

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at St Louis City, April 6, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

If you’re scoring at home, or even if you are not, this will be the white kit is 5 of 6. The one time the primary kit was worn was in the opening game win.

More Game Info

Head-to-Head Records

FCD record: 1-4-0 (3 points, 12th in West)

1-4-0 (3 points, 12th in West) STL record : 1-1-4 (7 points, 10th in West)

: 1-1-4 (7 points, 10th in West) FCD vs. STL all-time : 1-1-0 (3 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 1-1-0 (3 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL away: 0-1-0 (1 goal scored, 2 goals conceded)

Maarten Paes ranks ninth in with 15 saves.

Dallas has lost its last 4 games in MLS, their last joint longest losing streak was from 13th October 2018 to 1st November 2018.

FCD is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

Jesús Ferreira is now tied with Victor Ulloa for most games played as an FC Dallas Homegrown.

Indiana Vassilev‘s goal in St Louis’ last match which was clocked at two minutes and three seconds into the match, marked the quickest goal scored in CITY SC history.

St. Louis has a 12-4-4 record all-time MLS record at CityPark.

In the 20 regular season matches played at CityPark, St. Louis has outscored its opponents 46-20.

St. Louis has scored at least three goals in nine of their 12 home wins in the MLS regular season and has scored at least two goals in each win.

St. Louis has only lost once in their last nine regular season home matches.

Roman Buerki has recorded seven clean sheets at CityPark, saving 62 shots in the process.

3rd Degree the Podcast