FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (35 pts, 9-6-8) travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Concacaf Champions, but 9th in the West, Seattle Sounders (29 points, 7-6-10) tonight at 9 pm on the turf of Lumen Field.

I can’t understate the loss of João Paulo for the year for Seattle and that’s a big factor in them being where they are in the standings post-CCL win.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

TV Spanish: Estrella TV (KMPX-29).

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

With the midweek coming on a Tuesday, I think there is a much greater than zero chance you see some squad rotation. So I’ll give you a reasonable rotation of one or two players that I think falls in line with how shallow a bench Coach Nico Estevez runs and I will give you a whole hog, “you’re nuts” complete rotation afterward. Pick your poison.

Facundo Quignon is out for a couple of weeks. Brandon Servania was back on the bench last game. So was Tsiki Ntsabeleng but he continues to have health issues of some unknown kind so I will consider him questionable even though he’s not officially listed.

So for light rotation, I make three changes beyond bringing back Servania and restoring the 4-3-3. I drop Matt Hedges to give him a rest with the thinking he can come in for Jose Martienz or Nkosi Tafari later in the game. I bring Jader Obrian for Paul Arriola and Nanu for Ema Twumasi.

3rd Degree’s light rotation for the FC Dallas XI at Seattle on August 2, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Matt Hedges

Beni Redzic

Ema Twumasi

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Kalil ElMedkhar

Paul Arriola

Franco Jara

Joshué Quiñónez

Now for the complete rotation concept.

I stick with the 4-4-2 from last game as it best works with Franco Jara. This level of rotation is very un-Nico Estevez like and I think it highly unlikely. I mainly thought it was fun to think about.

Pretty much every starter sits except Paes.

A complete rotation XI prediction for FC Dallas at Seattle on August 2, 2022.

Bench in this Complete Rotation Scenerio

Jimmy Maurer

Lucas Bartlett

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Marco Farfan

Jesus Ferreira

Thomas Roberts

Jose Martinez

Hedges and Pomykal aren’t getting into this one on my watch.

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

Seattle Sounders

OUT: João Paulo (right ACL tear)

OUT: Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

QUESTIONABLE: Raul Ruidiaz (left hamstring strain)

MLS Discipline Report

Suspended

Seattle: Kelyn Rowe (red card)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

Seattle: Nouhou

MLS Kit Assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders

MLS Kit assignment for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, August 8, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Adam Garner

AR2: Mike Rottersman

4TH: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Jon Freemon

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Chapman Stats

212 games

3.72 Yellows/game

47 Reds

89 penalties

22.33 Fouls/game

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 9-6-8 (35 points – 4th in West)

9-6-8 (35 points – 4th in West) SEA record : 9-11-2 (29 points – 9th in West)

: 9-11-2 (29 points – 9th in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-13-8 (31 goals scored, 44 goals conceded)

: 8-13-8 (31 goals scored, 44 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA all-time away: 1-9-3 (9 goals scored, 30 goals conceded)

The Sounders are unbeaten in 15 straight home matches against FC Dallas (W12 D3, including playoffs) with the only Dallas win in Seattle coming in May 2011. There have been only four longer home unbeaten runs against a single team in MLS history (including playoffs).

The Sounders suffered their fourth loss in five games (W1) with a 2-1 defeat at Los Angeles FC on Friday.

Both wins in FC Dallas’ two-match run are by 1-0 scorelines. Dallas managed just two 1-0 wins in its previous 133 MLS matches (including playoffs) dating back to July 2018.

Since the start of the 2019 season, 23 of Jordan Morris’ 30 MLS goals (including playoffs) have been scored at home, including seven of the last eight.

All three of Franco Jara‘s goals have been game-winning goals, only Jesús Ferreira has more game-winning goals (4).

FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (11th in the league) with 33 goals scored and is tied for ninith in the league with 33 assists.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 23 matches this season, tied for fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered six clean sheets (back-to-back shutouts against RSL and LA). He has recorded 56 saves and has kept a 71.8% saves percentage. Paes has conceded 22 goals throughout 21 games since the start of his MLS career and is tied for fourth in the league amongst starting goalkeepers with a 1.05 GAA.

Seattle Sounders FC is tied for 16th in the league with 29 goals and tied for 12th in the league with 32 assists

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.863 winning percentage and 88-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 84-9-25 when scoring first.

50 MLS STARTS

Brandon Servania — (41)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (92)

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Scored

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36 Fabian Castillo 34 Jeff Cunningham 33 Carlos Ruiz 32 Michael Barrios 31 Jesus Ferreira 30 Ariel Graziani 30