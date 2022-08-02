FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (35 pts, 9-6-8) travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Concacaf Champions, but 9th in the West, Seattle Sounders (29 points, 7-6-10) tonight at 9 pm on the turf of Lumen Field.
I can’t understate the loss of João Paulo for the year for Seattle and that’s a big factor in them being where they are in the standings post-CCL win.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.
TV Spanish: Estrella TV (KMPX-29).
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
With the midweek coming on a Tuesday, I think there is a much greater than zero chance you see some squad rotation. So I’ll give you a reasonable rotation of one or two players that I think falls in line with how shallow a bench Coach Nico Estevez runs and I will give you a whole hog, “you’re nuts” complete rotation afterward. Pick your poison.
Facundo Quignon is out for a couple of weeks. Brandon Servania was back on the bench last game. So was Tsiki Ntsabeleng but he continues to have health issues of some unknown kind so I will consider him questionable even though he’s not officially listed.
So for light rotation, I make three changes beyond bringing back Servania and restoring the 4-3-3. I drop Matt Hedges to give him a rest with the thinking he can come in for Jose Martienz or Nkosi Tafari later in the game. I bring Jader Obrian for Paul Arriola and Nanu for Ema Twumasi.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Matt Hedges
Beni Redzic
Ema Twumasi
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Kalil ElMedkhar
Paul Arriola
Franco Jara
Joshué Quiñónez
Now for the complete rotation concept.
I stick with the 4-4-2 from last game as it best works with Franco Jara. This level of rotation is very un-Nico Estevez like and I think it highly unlikely. I mainly thought it was fun to think about.
Pretty much every starter sits except Paes.
Bench in this Complete Rotation Scenerio
Jimmy Maurer
Lucas Bartlett
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Ema Twumasi
Alan Velasco
Marco Farfan
Jesus Ferreira
Thomas Roberts
Jose Martinez
Hedges and Pomykal aren’t getting into this one on my watch.
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Facundo Quignon (adductor)
Seattle Sounders
OUT: João Paulo (right ACL tear)
OUT: Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)
QUESTIONABLE: Raul Ruidiaz (left hamstring strain)
MLS Discipline Report
Suspended
Seattle: Kelyn Rowe (red card)
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco
Seattle: Nouhou
MLS Kit Assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders
Officials
REF: Allen Chapman
AR1: Adam Garner
AR2: Mike Rottersman
4TH: Ramy Touchan
VAR: Jon Freemon
AVAR: Craig Lowry
Chapman Stats
212 games
3.72 Yellows/game
47 Reds
89 penalties
22.33 Fouls/game
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 9-6-8 (35 points – 4th in West)
- SEA record: 9-11-2 (29 points – 9th in West)
- FCD vs. SEA all-time: 8-13-8 (31 goals scored, 44 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SEA all-time away: 1-9-3 (9 goals scored, 30 goals conceded)
The Sounders are unbeaten in 15 straight home matches against FC Dallas (W12 D3, including playoffs) with the only Dallas win in Seattle coming in May 2011. There have been only four longer home unbeaten runs against a single team in MLS history (including playoffs).
The Sounders suffered their fourth loss in five games (W1) with a 2-1 defeat at Los Angeles FC on Friday.
Both wins in FC Dallas’ two-match run are by 1-0 scorelines. Dallas managed just two 1-0 wins in its previous 133 MLS matches (including playoffs) dating back to July 2018.
Since the start of the 2019 season, 23 of Jordan Morris’ 30 MLS goals (including playoffs) have been scored at home, including seven of the last eight.
All three of Franco Jara‘s goals have been game-winning goals, only Jesús Ferreira has more game-winning goals (4).
FC Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference (11th in the league) with 33 goals scored and is tied for ninith in the league with 33 assists.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 23 matches this season, tied for fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered six clean sheets (back-to-back shutouts against RSL and LA). He has recorded 56 saves and has kept a 71.8% saves percentage. Paes has conceded 22 goals throughout 21 games since the start of his MLS career and is tied for fourth in the league amongst starting goalkeepers with a 1.05 GAA.
Seattle Sounders FC is tied for 16th in the league with 29 goals and tied for 12th in the league with 32 assists
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.863 winning percentage and 88-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.
Since 2015, FCD is 84-9-25 when scoring first.
50 MLS STARTS
Brandon Servania — (41)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (92)
FC Dallas All-Time Goals Scored
|Player
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|91
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|Blas Perez
|36
|Fabian Castillo
|34
|Jeff Cunningham
|33
|Carlos Ruiz
|32
|Michael Barrios
|31
|Jesus Ferreira
|30
|Ariel Graziani
|30