FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, 1st Round, Game 2 – Lineup prediction and game info

Seattle took Game 1 by a 2-0 scoreline over FCD, but the score means little beyond the 1-0 lead in games won. FC Dallas now hosts Game 2 on Saturday at Toyota Stadium at 8 pm CT.

This is a best-of-three series with no ties or goal difference. Each game has to be won or lost, the first team to win two games advances. If any game is tied after 90, then it’s kicks-from-the-spot to decide it.

This is the 6th meeting between the two clubs in the playoffs, all coming since 2014.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold are on the call.

Spanish Radio: TUDN 1270AM with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Facundo Quignon is back but is still questionable, although Coach Nico Estevez told me Facu is fine to be in the selection but having just gotten back in town and off injury I won’t predict him. Bernard Kamungo was on about a 25-minute restriction last game, so perhaps it might be a bit early for a start.

With Alan Velasco out for the year, I harken back to the 3-1 at RSL back in September when Paxton Pomykal took on the free role.

I also like the idea of Liam Fraser as the 6. He was quite solid with a physical aspect to his play in Game One.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction vs Seattle, Game 2.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Facundo Quignon

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez (or Amet Korca)

Dante Sealy

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Jose Martinez (foot)

QUESTIONABLE: Facundo Quignon (upper leg)

International Duty: Nolan Norris

International Duty: Antonio Carrera

Seattle Sounders

OUT: Reed Baker-Whiting – (L Hamstring Strain)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas is red and blue, with Seattle will be in their primary green and blue. Maarten Paes will be in the epic solid black (and hopefully red gloves).

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Seattle, Round One, Game Two. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats #MLSCupPlayoffs #DALvSEA



R: Rosendo MENDOZA



REGULAR SEASON:

69 g, 4.09 Y/g, 16 R, 18 pens, 23.90 F/g



HOME: 67 g, 1.91 Y/g, 7 R, 11 pens, 12.19 FC/g

AWAY: 2.16 Y/g, 8 R, 7 pens, 11.48 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 30 W – 19 D – 18 L (1.627 PPG)#DTID #Sounders — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) November 2, 2023

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

FCD record: 11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West)

11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West) SEA record : 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West)

: 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded)

: 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-10-4 (10 goals scored, 32 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has lost 1 of their last 13 home matches vs Seattle (8-1-4).

FCD is 3-0-7 in their last 10 at home.

Seattle is 3-0-3 in their last 6 road games.

Monday’s clean sheet was goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s 15th in MLS play this year.

The win on Monday was good for Seattle Head Coach Brian Schmetzer’s 16th postseason victory, third in MLS history behind legends Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid. His .761 winning percentage is the highest among all coaches with at least 10 playoff victories.

Jordan Morris scored his seventh career postseason goal on Monday.

FC Dallas allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (37) and ranks No. 2 in GAA (1.03)

FC Dallas won 19 points from losing positions in MLS this season, more than any other team.

FC Dallas scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

26 of FC Dallas’ 41 goals were scored in the second half this season.

FC Dallas allowed 20 goals on the road, one of the lowest road goals against in the Western Conference.

Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).

Maarten Paes ranked No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77.7%) and No. 3 in goals against average (1.00) [with > 10 games played].