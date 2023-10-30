FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, 1st Round, Game 1 – Lineup prediction and game info

7th in the West FC Dallas (46 points, 11-10-13) travels to the Northwest to face 2nd in the West Seattle Sounders (53 points, 14-9-11) at Lumen Field for Game 1 of the 1st Round. The Broadcast is scheduled for 8 pm CT.

This is a best-of-three series with no ties or goal difference. Each game has to be won or lost, the first team to win two games advances. If any game is tied after 90, then it’s kicks-from-the-spot to decide it.

This is the 6th meeting between the two clubs in the playoffs, all coming since 2014.

Dallas has won in Seattle just once in their history, back in 2011. Break Shea with the 18th-minute winner.

Dallas has defeated Seattle in a playoff series just once, back in 2015. The infamous Walker Zimmerman PK FTW.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes.

Apple TV English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Apple TV Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Mark Dodd are on the call.

Spanish Radio: 99.1 Zona MX with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Facundo Quignon isn’t injured anymore but Coach Nico Estevez told me Facu went home to get his green card. Since FCD listed him as out, I’ll assume he’s not back.

With Bernard Kamungo questionable, I’m slotting in Jader Obrian for the start keeping Alan Velasco in midfield and Paul Arriola at left wing.

For a hot minute, I considered Liam Fraser over Asier Illarramendi along the lines of “play defensive for 65 minutes and then bring in the big guns.” Aka bring on Bernie, Illarra, and Lletget between 60-70…

But in the end, you gotta dance with them that brung yah. We’ll have to be content with Bernie and Lletget off the bench.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI Prediction at Seattle, Game 1.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Dante Sealy

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Liam Fraser

Tsiki Ntsabeleng traveled, but I think he will lose out on a bench spot to Sebastian Lletget & Bernie if the latter two come through travel and training unscathed.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Facundo Quignon (Getting his Green card)

QUESTIONABLE: Bernard Kamungo (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

International Duty: Nolan Norris

International Duty: Antonio Carrera

Seattle Sounders

OUT: Reed Baker-Whiting – (L Hamstring Strain)

MLS Kit Assignments

Seattle will be in their home green and blue with FC Dallas in their solid secondary white. Boo.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle, MLS Cup 2023 1st Round Game 1. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

R: Joe DICKERSON



MLS CUP PLAYOFFS:

3 g, 4.00 Y/g, 0 R, 0 pens, 28.33 F/g



HOME: 2.00 Y/g, 0 R, 0 pens, 14.00 FC/g

AWAY: 2.00 Y/g, 0 R, 0 pens, 14.33 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 1 W – 1 D – 1 L#Sounders #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) October 26, 2023

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD REGULAR SEASON RECORDS

FCD record: 11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West)

11-10-13 (46 points – 7th in West) SEA record : 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West)

: 14-9-11 (53 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded)

: 8-14-9 (32 goals scored, 46 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-10-4 (10 goals scored, 32 goals conceded)

HEAD-TO-HEAD POSTSEASON RECORDS

FCD vs. SEA all-time: 2-4-2

2-4-2 FCD vs. SEA away: 0-3-2

Including playoffs, Seattle is unbeaten in 17 straight at home against FC Dallas.

Seattle and Dallas are both on a 9-match unbeaten runs.

Raul Ruidiaz has 9 goals and 6 assists in 11 playoff matches.

FC Dallas has lost just 1 match in all comps since the start of Leagues Cup (5-1-9).

Seattle has a 17-game unbeaten run at home in the playoffs.

FC Dallas allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (37) and ranks No. 2 in GAA (1.03)

FC Dallas won 19 points from losing positions in MLS this season, more than any other team.

FC Dallas scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

26 of FC Dallas’ 41 goals were scored in the second half.

FC Dallas allowed 20 goals on the road, one of the lowest road goals against in the Western Conference.

Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).

Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (77.7%) and No. 3 in goals against average (1.00) [with > 10 games played].

Stefan Frei had 14 clean sheets in 2023, best in MLS this year and a new Sounders record.

0.88: Goals Against Average for Stefan Frei, lowest among all goalkeepers who have played more than 10 matches.

Nico Lodeiro leads all active players with 10 assists in the postseason,

2023 Game Winning Goals

Player Team Game-Winning Goal Jesus Ferreira FCD 7 Denis Bouanga LAFC 6 Julian Carranza PHI 6 Brian White VAN 6 Cristian Espinoza SJ 6

Most Points Since 2009

Team Points Since 2009 Seattle 789 New York 746 LA Galaxy 732 Kansas City 721 Dallas 716