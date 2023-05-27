FC Dallas at San Jose – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (22 points, 6-3-4) travel to the Bay to take on 5th in the West San Jose Earthquakes (18 points, 5-5-3) at 9:30 pm CT at PayPal Park.

This is a tough trip – FCD last won there in 2016 and SJ is 5-0-1 at home this season – and the two teams are separated by just 1 win.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

The missing pieces continue to be a headache for FCD Coach Nico Estevez as Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, and Maarten Paes are all still out. Geovane Jesus and Paxton Pomykal are questionable and I’m predicting neither will start.

That means Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Ema Twumasi, Jader Obrian, and Jimmy Maurer all continue in the XI.

There wasn’t a mid-week game last week but there is in the week ahead so perhaps only some slight rotation. Jose Martinez in for Sebastien Ibeagha perhaps? Keep an eye on that one… but because of Jeremy Ebobisse, I think I’ll stick with Ibby. Martinez has been struggling physically a bit the last couple of weeks anyway.

Being a road game, and given the use of a double-pivot of late when Tsiki starts, plus the Pomykal injury, I’m going with the double pivot of Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI at San Jose Earthquakes on May 27, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Michael Webber (short-term signing froM NTX)

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Mulato

Jesus Jimenez

Amet Korca (replace with Geovane Jesus if he’s cleared but I wouldn’t risk him.)

Paxton Pomykal

Jose Martinez

Nolan Norris

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (quad)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Maarten Paes (thorax injury)

QUESTIONABLE: Geovane Jesus (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

San Jose Earthquakes

OUT: Oskar Agren (on loan)

OUT: Carlos Akapo (hamstring)

OUT: Nathan (ACL)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Antonio Carrera (United States U-20)

Cade Cowell (United States U-20)

Niko Tsakiris (United States U-20)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

Edwin Cerrillo, Jáder Obrian, & Paxton Pomykal

MLS Kit Assignments

It’s probably safe to assume San Jose will be in their home blue and back and thus FC Dallas will be in their all-whites.

Jader Obrian celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Officials

REF: Filip Dujic

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Mike Nickerson

4TH: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tyler Wyrostek

#MLSRefStats MD 15#SJvDAL



R: Filip DUJIC



REGULAR SEASON:

9 g, 2.22 Y/g, 2 R, 0 pens, 23.11 F/g



HOME: 0.89 Y/g, 0 R, 0 pens, 11.00 FC/g

AWAY: 1.33 Y/g, 2 R, 0 pens, 12.11 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 5 W – 2 D – 2 L (1.889 PPG)#Quakes74 #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) May 25, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 6-3-4 (22 points – 4th in West)

6-3-4 (22 points – 4th in West) SJ record : 5-5-3 (18 points – 5th in West)

: 5-5-3 (18 points – 5th in West) FCD vs. SJ all-time : 21-29-20 (85 goals scored, 107 goals conceded)

: 21-29-20 (85 goals scored, 107 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ all-time away: 8-17-11 (41 goals scored, 61 goals conceded)

FC Dallas currently has a 2-2-2 road record.

The Earthquakes (5-0-1) are one of two Western Conference teams with an unbeaten home streak.

The Quakes hold a 29-21-20 all-time record against Dallas, including a 17-8-11 record at home.

San Jose holds a six-game unbeaten home record against FCD dating back to July 8, 2016.

Quakes have lost only 1 of the last 11 vs FC Dallas.

5 of the last 7 meetings between the two clubs have ended in a draw.

Christian Espinoza has scored five goals in his last three home matches. In 2002, Ariel Graziani scored 6 goals in a span of 4 games.

FC Dallas has taken 71.6% of its shots inside the box this season, the highest rate in MLS.

FC Dallas has started the 2023 season with a 5-2-0 record in one-goal games.

Quakes head coach Luchi Gonzalez and midfielder Carlos Gruezo will face their former club for the first time.

Since 2018, FCD is 55-7-23 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 and has a 0.838 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS STARTS

Jáder Obrian 45

Maarten Paes 44

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy 137 New York Red Bulls 124 Sporting Kansas City 123 D.C. United 118 Columbus 117 FC Dallas 116

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 44 128