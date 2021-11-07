FC Dallas at San Jose – lineup prediction and game info

11th in the West FC Dallas (32 points) travels to San Jose to face 10th in the West Earthquakes at 5 pm CT.

Game Info

KICKOFF: November 7 at 5:25 pm CT. 5 pm broadcast.

LOCATION: PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

FORECAST: Cloudy, 66°F

TV – TXA21 – Mark Followill and Steve Davis

TV – KMPX-29 – Gerardo Velázquez de León, Homar Rojas, Carolina Coronado

STREAM – FCDALLAS.COM/STREAM

RADIO – FCDALLAS.COM/RADIO

SPANISH RADIO – TUDN 1270AM – Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon

Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

When a team is eliminated, everything in the lineup is a crapshoot. You never know if the coach might want to look at some personnel, or combo of personnel, that doesn’t play much. In this case, however, winning still seems to be the #1 goal.

Certainly Bryan Acosta and Facundo Quignon, for example, are legitimate starting options but Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania – at least in my mind – deserve to keep their spots.

Almost the entire XI for me at this stage is an easy choice. Even Nkosi Tafari who, based on Coach Marco Ferruzzi‘s lineup choices – is the only question mark. WIll Jose Martinez replace him again?

Edit: LOL I didn’t put Maurer’s name in the goalie spot on the lineup.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck

Freddy Vargas

Jose Martinez

Facundo Quignon

Franco Jara

Andres Ricaurte

Bryan Acosta

Justin Che

Szabolcs Schon

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

OUT: Phelipe Megiolaro (thigh injury)

San Jose

OUT: Tommy Thompson (left shoulder)

OUT: Shea Salinas (right knee)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED: SJ: Judson (caution accumulation; through Nov. 7)

FINED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

SJ: Eric Remedi …

DAL: Jader Obrian

Officials

REFEREE: Victor Rivas.

AR1 (bench): Chantal Boudreau;

AR2 (opposite): Meghan Mullen;

4th: Baldomero Toledo;

VAR: Michael Radchuk;

AVAR: Apolinar Mariscal

Rivas MLS Career:

38 games;

FC/gm: 23.3;

Y/gm: 3.4;

R: 6;

pens: 16

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at San Jose, November 7, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Earthquakes 29 wins (4 shootouts), 104 goals …

FC Dallas 20 wins (3 shootouts), 79 goals …

Ties 18

AT SAN JOSE:

Earthquakes 17 wins (4 shootouts), 59 goals …

FC Dallas 8 wins (2 shootouts), 39 goals …

Ties 9

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON

Player Goals Club Season Diego Fagundez 13 NE 2013 Ricardo Pepi 13 DAL 2021 Jozy Altidore 9 NYR 2007

This will only be the third time FC Dallas plays in November, ending the 2020 season with a 1-1-0 record during this month.

FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league with 46 goals scored and 11th with 46 assists while San Jose ranks 16th with 45 goals and 23rd with 34 assists.

FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (55) while San Jose has allowed (53).

FCD is 1-6-4 over the last 11 matches.

For the final road game of the season, FC Dallas has a 6-16-3 record and 0.300 winning percentage.

This season, FC Dallas has fielded 30 different lineups in 33 matches.

FC Dallas had a 3-8-0 record (0.273 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while San Jose is 6-5-0 (0.545 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer has a 5-11-7 record, has saved 70 out of 107 shots faced and has a 1.59 goals against average (GAA) this season.

The Quakes’ JT Marcinkowski has a 10-13-10 record, has saved 129 out of 186 shots faced and has a 1.61 GAA.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Franco Jara (47)

Brandon Servania (43)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (43)

Paxton Pomykal (41)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (148)

All-Time MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 130 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 115 Columbus Crew — 113 D.C. United— 112 FC Dallas — 110