FC Dallas at San Jose – lineup prediction and game info

11th in the West FC Dallas (32 points) travels to San Jose to face 10th in the West Earthquakes at 5 pm CT.
Game Info
KICKOFF: November 7 at 5:25 pm CT. 5 pm broadcast.
LOCATION: PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
FORECAST: Cloudy, 66°F
HASHTAG: #SJvDAL
TV – TXA21 – Mark Followill and Steve Davis
TV – KMPX-29 – Gerardo Velázquez de León, Homar Rojas, Carolina Coronado
STREAM – FCDALLAS.COM/STREAM
RADIO – FCDALLAS.COM/RADIO
SPANISH RADIO – TUDN 1270AM – Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon
Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
When a team is eliminated, everything in the lineup is a crapshoot. You never know if the coach might want to look at some personnel, or combo of personnel, that doesn’t play much. In this case, however, winning still seems to be the #1 goal.
Certainly Bryan Acosta and Facundo Quignon, for example, are legitimate starting options but Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania – at least in my mind – deserve to keep their spots.
Almost the entire XI for me at this stage is an easy choice. Even Nkosi Tafari who, based on Coach Marco Ferruzzi‘s lineup choices – is the only question mark. WIll Jose Martinez replace him again?
Edit: LOL I didn’t put Maurer’s name in the goalie spot on the lineup.
Bench Prediction
Kyle Zobeck
Freddy Vargas
Jose Martinez
Facundo Quignon
Franco Jara
Andres Ricaurte
Bryan Acosta
Justin Che
Szabolcs Schon
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)
OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)
OUT: Phelipe Megiolaro (thigh injury)
San Jose
OUT: Tommy Thompson (left shoulder)
OUT: Shea Salinas (right knee)
Suspensions
SUSPENDED: SJ: Judson (caution accumulation; through Nov. 7)
FINED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
SJ: Eric Remedi …
DAL: Jader Obrian
Officials
REFEREE: Victor Rivas.
AR1 (bench): Chantal Boudreau;
AR2 (opposite): Meghan Mullen;
4th: Baldomero Toledo;
VAR: Michael Radchuk;
AVAR: Apolinar Mariscal
Rivas MLS Career:
38 games;
FC/gm: 23.3;
Y/gm: 3.4;
R: 6;
pens: 16
MLS Kit Assignments
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Earthquakes 29 wins (4 shootouts), 104 goals …
FC Dallas 20 wins (3 shootouts), 79 goals …
Ties 18
AT SAN JOSE:
Earthquakes 17 wins (4 shootouts), 59 goals …
FC Dallas 8 wins (2 shootouts), 39 goals …
Ties 9
MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON
|Player
|Goals
|Club
|Season
|Diego Fagundez
|13
|NE
|2013
|Ricardo Pepi
|13
|DAL
|2021
|Jozy Altidore
|9
|NYR
|2007
This will only be the third time FC Dallas plays in November, ending the 2020 season with a 1-1-0 record during this month.
FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league with 46 goals scored and 11th with 46 assists while San Jose ranks 16th with 45 goals and 23rd with 34 assists.
FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (55) while San Jose has allowed (53).
FCD is 1-6-4 over the last 11 matches.
For the final road game of the season, FC Dallas has a 6-16-3 record and 0.300 winning percentage.
This season, FC Dallas has fielded 30 different lineups in 33 matches.
FC Dallas had a 3-8-0 record (0.273 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while San Jose is 6-5-0 (0.545 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.
FCD’s Jimmy Maurer has a 5-11-7 record, has saved 70 out of 107 shots faced and has a 1.59 goals against average (GAA) this season.
The Quakes’ JT Marcinkowski has a 10-13-10 record, has saved 129 out of 186 shots faced and has a 1.61 GAA.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Franco Jara (47)
Brandon Servania (43)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (49)
Bressan (43)
Paxton Pomykal (41)
150 MLS STARTS
Ryan Hollingshead (148)
All-Time MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 130
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 115
- Columbus Crew — 113
- D.C. United— 112
- FC Dallas — 110