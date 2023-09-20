FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

11th in the West FC Dallas (35 points, 9-10-8) travels to Utah to take on 6th in the West Real Salt Lake (40 points, 11-10-7) at America First Field. The game broadcast begins at 8:30 CT.

Win the two games in hand and FCD will be fine. But they gotta win ’em. Time is running out.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros and Martin Zuniga

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

I am fighting with a couple of things in this projection. First, there was no training for me to watch. Second, the 7 games in 22 overload will lead to some roster load management. And third, the re-birth of injuries.

But let’s give it a shot anyway.

FCD on the road likes to play a mid to low block and then transition. They want to kill the game and go for it late. So I’m making a couple of calls based on that. Like Liam Fraser into the midfield instead of Asier Illarramendi. This will protect Old Man Asier from burnout and play into the FCD block.

With Paul Arriola having back spasms last game and FCD looking to sit deeper and transition I am putting him on the bench for this one. Eugene Ansah comes in and Jader Obrian shifts to the right.

Ema Twumasi came off the bench last game so I am rotating him in at RB for his generally strong defense. Also, if the CB rotations follow form, Nkosi Tafari should be back in with Jose Martinez on the bench.

My prediction is for the usual FC Dallas 4-3-3 but it’s going to look like a 4-5-1 for much of the game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at RSL on Sept 20, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Asier Illarramendi

Dante Sealy

Jesus Jimenez

Herbert Endeley

Jose Martinez

Nolan Norris

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Alan Velasco (right calf)

OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jáder Obrian

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Erik Holt (shoulder),

OUT: Pablo Ruiz (knee)

SUSPENDED: Brayan Vera (yellow card accumulation)

AT MONARCHS: Axel Kei,

AT MONARCHS: Moses Nyeman,

AT MONARCHS: Luis Rivera,

AT MONARCHS: Jude Wellings,

AT MONARCHS: Zack Farnsworth

ON LOAN: Jaziel Orozco (Larne FC),

ON LOAN: Ilijah Paul (Larne FC),

ON LOAN: Delentz Pierre (Colorado Springs Switchbacks),

ON LOAN: Julio Benitez (Forward Madison)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Pablo Ruiz (RSL)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Braian Ojeda (RSL)

MLS Kit Assignments

Since RSL will be in their home red/blue, FC Dallas will be wearing all-white.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at RSL, Sept 20, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 33#RSLvDAL



R: Pierre-Luc LAUZIÈRE



REGULAR SEASON:

38 g, 3.18 Y/g, 5 R, 10 pens, 22.68 F/g



HOME: 1.42 Y/g, 1 R, 2 pens, 11.32 FC/g

AWAY: 1.76 Y/g, 4 R, 8 pens, 11.37 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 15 W – 14 D – 9 L (1.553 PPG)#RSL #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) September 19, 2023

Other Game Info

FCD record: 9-10-8 (35 points – 11th in West)

9-10-8 (35 points – 11th in West) RSL record : 11-10-7 (40 points – 6th in West)

: 11-10-7 (40 points – 6th in West) FCD vs. RSL all-time : 22-14-11 (69 goals scored, 55 goals conceded)

: 22-14-11 (69 goals scored, 55 goals conceded) FCD vs. RSL away: 8-12-5 (29 goals scored, 36 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has won just 3 of their last 15 regular season matches. (3-5-7)

RSL has won 5 of their last 7 at home in all comps. Prior to that, they had won just 5 of the previous 18.

RSL at home vs FC Dallas: 12-5-8

FC Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (30) and ranks No. 5 in GAA (1.15)

When scoring first FC Dallas is 8-2-4 and 8-2-0 when scoring twice.

FC Dallas is 6-8-0 in games decided by one goal.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick in MLS action was March 12, 2022, a streak of 56 games which is the league record.

Only FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake have not been awarded a penalty kick this season.

Dallas has scored in each of their last 6 games in MLS, scoring 7 goals in that run.

FC Dallas has played on the road 13 times in the league this season, earning 11 points from 39 available (W2 D4 L7).

Jesus Ferreira leads MLS with six game-winning goals and is one away from tying the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009).

Dallas has a 16-2-2 record in the 20 matches in which Jesus Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Jesus Ferreira is one game away from overtaking Victor Ulloa (114) for most starts as an FC Dallas homegrown.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 4 in MLS for save percentage (74.2%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.04).

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 46 134