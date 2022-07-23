FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – Lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (7-6-8, 29 points) is in Salt Lake to take on 3rd in the West Real (9-6-6, 33 points) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.
English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM and the iHeartMedia app
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
The rotation remains very short. Marco Farfan is off the injured list but Brandon Servania is questionable. I’ll go with Farfan for now but pencil in Nanu, or even Eddie Munjoma I suppose, if Coach Nico decides to protect Farfan a little longer.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Eddie Munjoma
Nanu
Kalil ElMedkhar
Edwin Cerrillo
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Servania (abdomen)
Real Salt Lake
OUT: Damir Kreilach (back)
OUT: Bobby Wood (abductor)
QUESTIONABLE: Tate Schmitt (knee),
QUESTIONABLE: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle).
QUESTIONABLE: Scott Caldwell (health and saftey protocol),
QUESTIONABLE: Bode Hidalgo (shoulder)
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FCD: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco
RSL: Pablo Ruiz, Tate Schmitt, Marcelo Silva
MLS Kit Assignment
Officials
REF: Matthew Conger
AR1: Frank Anderson
AR2: Tyler Wyrostek
4TH: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
More Game Info
Real Salt Lake won its last two matches against FC Dallas last season, its first winning streak over Dallas since 2008-09.
Real Salt Lake has won 10 straight home matches.
FC Dallas’ winless run stretched to seven games following a 1-1 draw against Austin on Saturday (D4 L3).
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 21 matches this season, tied for eighth in the league with the least amount of goals allowed.
Real Salt Lake is tenth in the league with 28 goals and ninth in the league with 28 assists.
Since April 30, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 13 goals and four assists.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Ema Twumasi — (49)
50 MLS STARTS
Brandon Servania — (41)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (90)
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (287)