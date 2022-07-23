FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – Lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (7-6-8, 29 points) is in Salt Lake to take on 3rd in the West Real (9-6-6, 33 points) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM and the iHeartMedia app

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

The rotation remains very short. Marco Farfan is off the injured list but Brandon Servania is questionable. I’ll go with Farfan for now but pencil in Nanu, or even Eddie Munjoma I suppose, if Coach Nico decides to protect Farfan a little longer.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at RSL, July 23, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Eddie Munjoma

Nanu

Kalil ElMedkhar

Edwin Cerrillo

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

QUESTIONABLE: Brandon Servania (abdomen)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Damir Kreilach (back)

OUT: Bobby Wood (abductor)

QUESTIONABLE: Tate Schmitt (knee),

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Farnsworth (right ankle).

QUESTIONABLE: Scott Caldwell (health and saftey protocol),

QUESTIONABLE: Bode Hidalgo (shoulder)

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FCD: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco

RSL: Pablo Ruiz, Tate Schmitt, Marcelo Silva

MLS Kit Assignment

MLS kit assignment for FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, July 23, 2022.

Officials

REF: Matthew Conger

AR1: Frank Anderson

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4TH: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Conger is a New Zealand FIFA referee with World Cup experience. Born in Texas, he's made a temporary move to the USA as he preps for his second WC in Qatar. @BrianDunseth @SteveDavis90 #RSL #DTID #RSLvDAL https://t.co/G4atiYOK6i — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) July 23, 2022

More Game Info

Real Salt Lake won its last two matches against FC Dallas last season, its first winning streak over Dallas since 2008-09.

Real Salt Lake has won 10 straight home matches.

FC Dallas’ winless run stretched to seven games following a 1-1 draw against Austin on Saturday (D4 L3).

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 25 goals in 21 matches this season, tied for eighth in the league with the least amount of goals allowed.

Real Salt Lake is tenth in the league with 28 goals and ninth in the league with 28 assists.

Since April 30, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 13 goals and four assists.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Ema Twumasi — (49)

50 MLS STARTS

Brandon Servania — (41)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (90)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (287)