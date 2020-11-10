FC Dallas at Portland set for November 22nd

Major League Soccer has announced the schedule for the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs including FC Dallas’ first-round match up with the Portland Timbers.

Los Toros will travel to face the Timbers on November 22, kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The Portland Timbers win the 2020 MLSisBack Tournament. (Courtesy Portland Timbers)

Here is the rest of the schedule should FC Dallas advance.

Western Conference Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 1

9 or 10 p.m. Western Conference Semifinal

(FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

9 or 10 p.m. Western Conference Semifinal

(FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports)

Conference Finals

TBD which one is which.

Sunday, Dec. 6

3 p.m. ABC/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

6:30 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports

2020 MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. FOX, UniMás//TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports