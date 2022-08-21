FC Dallas at Nashville SC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (42 points, 11-7-9) travel to take on 9th in the West Nashville SC (33 points, 8-9-9) tonight. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm at GEODIS Park.
Shockingly, Nashville has a 3-4-5 record in their fancy new digs, so this game is there for the taking.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21
Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+
Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
Jesus Ferreira is suspended for yellow card accumulation, so Franco Jara will be in. That shouldn’t change things all that much.
Facundo Quignon is off the injured list but Edwin Cerrillo has played pretty well and, in my opinion, had a career-best performance last game against the Union so I keeping him in. Heck, pretty much everyone had a great game against Philly, so keep em all in.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Beni Redzic
Nanu
Kalil ElMedkhar
Eddie Munjoma
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Brandon Servania (pelvis)
Nashville SC
OUT: Ake Loba (trunk)
OUT: Teal Bunbury (left thigh)
MLS Discipline Report
Suspended: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas)
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania
Nashville SC: Brian Anunga, Randall Leal
MLS Kit Assignment
Officials
REF: Kevin Stott
AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
AR2: Adam Garner
4TH: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
377 games
3.14 Yellows/game
86 Reds
101 penalties
24.48 Fouls/game
More Game Info
- FCD record: 11-7-9 (42 points – 3rd in West)
- NSH record: 8-9-9 (33 points – 8th in West)
- FCD vs. NSH all-time: 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NSH all-time away: 1-1-0 (1 goal scored, 3 goals conceded)
FC Dallas has won four of its last six MLS matches (D1 L1), including the last two.
Hany Mukhtar has contributed to at least one goal in six straight home MLS matches (5 goals, 3 assists) and has totaled 11 goal contributions (7 goals, 4 assists) in 12 matches at GEODIS Park.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 28 goals in 27 matches this season, fourth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Nashville SC has now scored in 11 consecutive matches dating back to June 19, a club record.
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered seven clean sheets. He has recorded 67 saves and has kept a 72.8% saves percentage.
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman leads the team in total passes (1,181), accurate passes (982), successful short passes (878) and outfield players in accurate long balls with 104.
Dax McCarty and Walker Zimmerman were both drafted by FC Dallas. Shaq Moore is a former FC Dallas Academy player.
Nashville SC has recorded double-digit shots in nine of their last 10 matches and has attempted 42 shots in their last two games.
Nashville SC ranks first in the Western Conference in headed duel percentage (57.86%).
Since 2015, FCD is 86-9-25 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 89-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Nkosi Tafari — (44)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (95)
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (292)
FCD Single Season Goals Record
|Player
|Season
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|1999
|18
|Kenny Cooper
|2008
|18
|Jeff Cunningham
|2009
|17
|Ariel Graziani
|2000
|15
|Jesús Ferreira
|2022
|15
FC Dallas All-Time Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Blas Perez
|36
|97
|Fabian Castillo
|34
|159
|Jeff Cunningham
|33
|66
|Jesus Ferreira
|33
|108