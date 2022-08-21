FC Dallas at Nashville SC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (42 points, 11-7-9) travel to take on 9th in the West Nashville SC (33 points, 8-9-9) tonight. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm at GEODIS Park.

Shockingly, Nashville has a 3-4-5 record in their fancy new digs, so this game is there for the taking.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21

Local Stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+

Spanish TV Broadcast: KMPX-29

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

Jesus Ferreira is suspended for yellow card accumulation, so Franco Jara will be in. That shouldn’t change things all that much.

Facundo Quignon is off the injured list but Edwin Cerrillo has played pretty well and, in my opinion, had a career-best performance last game against the Union so I keeping him in. Heck, pretty much everyone had a great game against Philly, so keep em all in.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Nashville SC, August 21, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Beni Redzic

Nanu

Kalil ElMedkhar

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Brandon Servania (pelvis)

Nashville SC

OUT: Ake Loba (trunk)

OUT: Teal Bunbury (left thigh)

MLS Discipline Report

Suspended: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania

Nashville SC: Brian Anunga, Randall Leal

MLS Kit Assignment

Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Nashville SC, August 21, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Kevin Stott

AR1: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

AR2: Adam Garner

4TH: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

377 games

3.14 Yellows/game

86 Reds

101 penalties

24.48 Fouls/game

More Game Info

FCD record: 11-7-9 (42 points – 3rd in West)

11-7-9 (42 points – 3rd in West) NSH record : 8-9-9 (33 points – 8th in West)

: 8-9-9 (33 points – 8th in West) FCD vs. NSH all-time : 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded)

: 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded) FCD vs. NSH all-time away: 1-1-0 (1 goal scored, 3 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has won four of its last six MLS matches (D1 L1), including the last two.

Hany Mukhtar has contributed to at least one goal in six straight home MLS matches (5 goals, 3 assists) and has totaled 11 goal contributions (7 goals, 4 assists) in 12 matches at GEODIS Park.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 28 goals in 27 matches this season, fourth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Nashville SC has now scored in 11 consecutive matches dating back to June 19, a club record.

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has registered seven clean sheets. He has recorded 67 saves and has kept a 72.8% saves percentage.

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman leads the team in total passes (1,181), accurate passes (982), successful short passes (878) and outfield players in accurate long balls with 104.

Dax McCarty and Walker Zimmerman were both drafted by FC Dallas. Shaq Moore is a former FC Dallas Academy player.

Nashville SC has recorded double-digit shots in nine of their last 10 matches and has attempted 42 shots in their last two games.

Nashville SC ranks first in the Western Conference in headed duel percentage (57.86%).

Since 2015, FCD is 86-9-25 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.864 winning percentage and 89-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Nkosi Tafari — (44)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (95)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (292)

FCD Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kreis 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Jesús Ferreira 2022 15

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Blas Perez 36 97 Fabian Castillo 34 159 Jeff Cunningham 33 66 Jesus Ferreira 33 108