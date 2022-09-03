FC Dallas at Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (43 points, 11-8-10) travels to Minnesota to take on the 3rd in the West Loons (44 points, 13-10-5) today at 2:30 pm CT at Allianz Field.
While it will be difficult for FC Dallas to catch Minnesota in the standings, this game is still massive for FCD in terms of their desire to host a playoff game.
Broadcast Info
TV: Univision and TUDN (English language on the SAP)
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
For the most part, I don’t expect much rotation over the back end of the season. Everyone is healthy and no one is suspended. All of which points to the normal XI.
I am going to predict one change though. Given the nature of the Loons, direct and fast, I’m going with Facundo Quignon at the 6 due to his stay-at-home, defensive grind nature. I would also be very ok to be wrong about this one and have Edwin Cerrillo keep his spot.
With the knock Paxton Pomykal took last game, Tsiki Ntsabeleng starting wouldn’t shock me. But I expect Pomykal to be fine.
Update (10:45 am): This will make for a change… Matt Hedges was spotted here in town and not in Minnesota with the team. Some kind of knock perhaps?
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Lucas Bartlett
Edwin Cerrillo
Nanu
Brandon Servania
Eddie Munjoma
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
Wild Card: Even with the no-Hedges change I still low-key think there is a chance FCD would go in a back 3. Three center backs close down the space in the gaps. That might be worth a shout today.
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
None
Minnesota United
OUT: B. Dibassy – Thigh (season)
OUT: E. Dick – Back
OUT: H. Dotson – Knee (season)
OUT: J. Hayes – Lower Leg (season)
OUT: C. Montgomery – Thigh
MLS Discipline Report
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi
Nashville SC: Brian Anunga, Randall Leal
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
REF: Ismail Elfath
AR1: Corey Parker
AR2: Felisha Mariscal
4TH: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
ELFATH REGULAR SEASON
189 games
3.52 Yellows/game
51 Reds
61 penalties
26.01 Fouls/game
More Game Info
- FCD record: 11-8-10 (43 points – 4th in West)
- MIN record: 13-10-5 (44 points – 3rd in West)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time: 5-6-2 (18 goal scored, 19 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time away: 1-5-0 (4 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)
Since the opening of Allianz Field in 2019, FC Dallas has yet to win a game in this new stadium. FC Dallas has lost all four of its visits scoring two goals and conceding eight in the process.
FC Dallas has won one of its last seven road games (D3 L3), losing its last away match, 4-0, at Nashville on
August 21.
Minnesota United hasn’t lost to FC Dallas in their last 6 meetings. (4W, 2D)
Dallas hasn’t lost consecutive road matches all season, however, last doing so with defeats in Houston and Vancouver last September.
On Aug. 31, Minnesota United suffered their largest defeat of the season with a 3-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake. The shutout loss ended a streak of 13 consecutive games with a goal, which was the longest such streak in MNUFC’s history.
FC Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference (14th in the league) with 40 goals scored and is tied for 16th in the league with 36 assists.
FC Dallas has scored most of its goals (24) in the first half.
The FC Dallas defense has conceded 33 goals in 29 matches this season, fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.
Minnesota United sits third in the Western Conference with 44 points. Minnesota (13-10-5) has scored 44 goals and conceded 40 goals.
Emanuel Reynoso leads the team with 10 goals scored and leads with nine assists.
Jesus Ferreira leads FCD in scoring with 15 goals scored in 28 appearances. 13 of those goals have been scored from inside the keeper’s box.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
José Martínez — (45)
Nkosi Tafari — (45)
50 MLS STARTS
Edwin Cerrillo — (43)
Brandon Servania — (43)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal — (97)
100 MLS STARTS
Jesús Ferreira — (93)
300 MLS STARTS
Matt Hedges — (294)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 135
- New York Red Bulls — 124
- Sporting Kansas City — 123
- Columbus Crew — 116
- D.C. United — 115
- FC Dallas — 113