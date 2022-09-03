FC Dallas at Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (43 points, 11-8-10) travels to Minnesota to take on the 3rd in the West Loons (44 points, 13-10-5) today at 2:30 pm CT at Allianz Field.

While it will be difficult for FC Dallas to catch Minnesota in the standings, this game is still massive for FCD in terms of their desire to host a playoff game.

Broadcast Info

TV: Univision and TUDN (English language on the SAP)

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

For the most part, I don’t expect much rotation over the back end of the season. Everyone is healthy and no one is suspended. All of which points to the normal XI.

I am going to predict one change though. Given the nature of the Loons, direct and fast, I’m going with Facundo Quignon at the 6 due to his stay-at-home, defensive grind nature. I would also be very ok to be wrong about this one and have Edwin Cerrillo keep his spot.

With the knock Paxton Pomykal took last game, Tsiki Ntsabeleng starting wouldn’t shock me. But I expect Pomykal to be fine.

Update (10:45 am): This will make for a change… Matt Hedges was spotted here in town and not in Minnesota with the team. Some kind of knock perhaps?

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas starting XI against Minnesota United on September 3, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Lucas Bartlett

Edwin Cerrillo

Nanu

Brandon Servania

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

Wild Card: Even with the no-Hedges change I still low-key think there is a chance FCD would go in a back 3. Three center backs close down the space in the gaps. That might be worth a shout today.

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

None

Minnesota United

OUT: B. Dibassy – Thigh (season)

OUT: E. Dick – Back

OUT: H. Dotson – Knee (season)

OUT: J. Hayes – Lower Leg (season)

OUT: C. Montgomery – Thigh

MLS Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FC Dallas: Edwin Cerrillo, Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi

Nashville SC: Brian Anunga, Randall Leal

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Minnesota United, September 3, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Ismail Elfath

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Felisha Mariscal

4TH: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

ELFATH REGULAR SEASON

189 games

3.52 Yellows/game

51 Reds

61 penalties

26.01 Fouls/game

More Game Info

FCD record: 11-8-10 (43 points – 4th in West)

11-8-10 (43 points – 4th in West) MIN record : 13-10-5 (44 points – 3rd in West)

: 13-10-5 (44 points – 3rd in West) FCD vs. MIN all-time : 5-6-2 (18 goal scored, 19 goals conceded)

: 5-6-2 (18 goal scored, 19 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN all-time away: 1-5-0 (4 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)

Since the opening of Allianz Field in 2019, FC Dallas has yet to win a game in this new stadium. FC Dallas has lost all four of its visits scoring two goals and conceding eight in the process.

FC Dallas has won one of its last seven road games (D3 L3), losing its last away match, 4-0, at Nashville on

August 21.

Minnesota United hasn’t lost to FC Dallas in their last 6 meetings. (4W, 2D)

Dallas hasn’t lost consecutive road matches all season, however, last doing so with defeats in Houston and Vancouver last September.

On Aug. 31, Minnesota United suffered their largest defeat of the season with a 3-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake. The shutout loss ended a streak of 13 consecutive games with a goal, which was the longest such streak in MNUFC’s history.

FC Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference (14th in the league) with 40 goals scored and is tied for 16th in the league with 36 assists.

FC Dallas has scored most of its goals (24) in the first half.

The FC Dallas defense has conceded 33 goals in 29 matches this season, fifth in the league (second in the Western Conference) with the least amount of goals allowed.

Minnesota United sits third in the Western Conference with 44 points. Minnesota (13-10-5) has scored 44 goals and conceded 40 goals.

Emanuel Reynoso leads the team with 10 goals scored and leads with nine assists.

Jesus Ferreira leads FCD in scoring with 15 goals scored in 28 appearances. 13 of those goals have been scored from inside the keeper’s box.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

José Martínez — (45)

Nkosi Tafari — (45)

50 MLS STARTS

Edwin Cerrillo — (43)

Brandon Servania — (43)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal — (97)

100 MLS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira — (93)

300 MLS STARTS

Matt Hedges — (294)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 135 New York Red Bulls — 124 Sporting Kansas City — 123 Columbus Crew — 116 D.C. United — 115 FC Dallas — 113