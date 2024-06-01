FC Dallas at LAFC – game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-7-4) remains in LA to face 3rd in the West Los Angeles Football Club (27 points, 8-4-3) for a 9:30 pm CT kickoff at BMO Stadium.

Game two of the brutal three-game road trip (LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota).

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV English: Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez & Jesus Bracamontes

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 9 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

Los Angeles Football Club

OUT: Lorenzo Dellavalle (Knee)

OUT: David Martinez (Back)

OUT: Luis Müller (Hip)

Discipline Report

Suspended

Nkosi Tafari (DAL)

Suspended on Next Yellow

Liam Fraser (DAL)

Sergi Palencia (LAFC)

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez has to pick a replacement for Nkosi Tafari. He could go with Carl Sainte but the more likely choice is Omar Gonzalez. This is why OG’s here after all. Well, that and leadership.

Jesus Ferreira should be good for about 45 to 60 minutes, which means he should start, I think.

The way Patrickson Delgado is playing I would stick with him as a 10 (particularly now that I know he IS a 10). Paul Arriola could easily be a choice instead but I’ll put him on the bench with an eye on replacing Ferreira at 60′.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction at LAFC, June 1, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Paul Arriola

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Amet Korca

Dante Sealy

Carl Sainte

Logan Farrington

Cause of Sam Junqua‘s tightness in his thigh (He played with it wrapped last game) I put Amet Korca on the bench over Herbert Endeley.

MLS Kit Assignments

The LaLas wear black at home so FC Dallas will be in their white secondary.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LAFC, June 1, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Kevin Klinger

4TH: Malik Badawi

VAR: Jair Marrufo

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD record: 3-7-4 (13 points, 12th in West)

3-7-4 (13 points, 12th in West) LAFC record : 8-4-3 (27 points, 3rd in West)

: 8-4-3 (27 points, 3rd in West) FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 3-5-2 (12 goals scored, 16 goals conceded)

: 3-5-2 (12 goals scored, 16 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC away: 0-4-1 (3 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 2-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 1-6-1 when conceding first and have won 4 points from losing positions in MLS.

Dallas has scored eleven goals in the past seven games.

FC Dallas is 0-5-2 on the road this season. FC Dallas has allowed 13 goals on the road.

LAFC is currently on a six-game winning streak across all competitions since May 8, outscoring opponents 14-1 in that span.

LAFC is 7-0-2 in all competitions at BMO Stadium in 2024, collecting 20 of a possible 24 points at home in

MLS play.

LAFC has not conceded a goal in the last 390 minutes of MLS action, dating back to the 59th minute of the loss to San Jose on May 4. LAFC is also in the midst of a 485-minute streak without allowing a goal in all competitions.

After recording the game-winner on May 29 vs. Minnesota, Denis Bouanga now has 11 game-winning goals with LAFC

FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha spent 2021-22 with LAFC appearances 36 times and winning the 2022 MLS Cup.

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan spent the 2021 season with LAFC appearing 29 times. Ryan Hollingshead spent 2014-21 with Dallas. Hollingshead appeared 222 times for Dallas, scoring 20 times and assisting twelve. The two were traded for each other.

Petar Musa ranks 24th across MLS in xG (5.28) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks fifth overall in MLS in saves made with 54. Paes also ranks No. 17 in balls won (24).

Cristian Olivera has recorded a goal contribution (6 goals, 2 assists) in five of LAFC’s last eight games in all competitions.

All-Time MLS Goals

Chris Wondolowski – 171 Landon Donovan – 145 Kei Kamara (LAFC) – 144

FC Dallas 2024 Games Missed Due to Injury

Player Games Paul Arriola 2 Marco Farfan 8 Jesús Ferreira 7 Liam Fraser 1 Sebastien Ibeagha 2 Asier Illarramendi 5 Geovane Jesus 13 Amet Korça 6 Logan Farrington 1 Sebastian Lletget 3 Paxton Pomykal 12 Alan Velasco 13 72 total games missed.