FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (5-1-4, 19 pts) travels to 3rd in the West LA Galaxy (6-3-1, 19 pts) tonight.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 9:30 pm CT.
Local stream at fcdallas.com/stream
Out of market stream on ESPN+.
TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) at 9:30 pm CT.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 9 pm CT.
Spanish: Zona 99.1, starting at 9:30 pm CT
Lineup Prediction
As far as we can tell, the entire team traveled to California as they are heading to Vancouver from LA. These two games scream “rotation” although that’s possibly more for Wednesday than the game in LA.
We’re predicting the recent XI to hold form with the addition of Brandon Servania returning and a couple of late health and safety issues.
Still, we won’t be shocked to see more versus the Galaxy. Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Edwin Cerrillo, or Nanu are the most obvious options.
Bench Prediction
Antonio Carrera
Nanu
Eddie Munjoma
Joshué Quiñónez
Edwin Cerrillo
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Szabolcs Schön
MLS Injury Report
LA Galaxy
- OUT: Adam Saldaña (left ankle)
- OUT: Jorge Villafaña (left knee)
- OUT: Víctor Vázquez (right upper leg)
FC Dallas
- OUT: José Martínez (Health and Safety Protocols),
- OUT: Maarten Paes (Health and Safety Protocols)
Kits
Officials
REF: Chris Penso
AR1: Ian Anderson
AR2: Meghan Mullen
4TH: Greg Dopka
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Penso MLS Stats
197 games
3.80 Yellows/game
55 Reds
77 pens,
23.75 Fous/game
More Game Info
- FCD record: 5-1-4 (19 points – 4th in West)
- LAG record: 6-3-1 (19 points – 3rd in West)
- FCD vs. LAG all-time: 29-35-13 (112 goals scored, 131 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. LAG all-time away: 7-26-6 (41 goals scored, 79 goals conceded)
The Galaxy have taken seven points from their last three home games against FC Dallas (W2 D1), including a win and a draw last season.
FC Dallas’ unbeaten run extended to eight matches (W5 D3) with a 2-0 win at home vs. Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 7.
Jesús Ferreira has scored seven times in his first 10 games this season, including in the win on Saturday against Seattle. Only Jason Kreis (8 in 1999) has scored more goals in the first 10 games of a season in Dallas’ MLS history.
FC Dallas has yet to win a game on the road this season and is on a 10-match winless streak dating back to Sept. 4, 2021.
LA ranks tied for first in MLS alongside FC Dallas for the fewest goals allowed (7).
All-Time MLS HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 235
- FC Dallas — 229
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (98)
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (46)