FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – game info and lineup prediction

12th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-6-4) travels to Planet LA to take on 3rd in the West LA Galaxy (25 points, 6-2-7) for a 9:30 pm CT kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The biggest difference between these two teams is Riqui Puig. Even if Alan Velasco were healthy, he’s not the game-breaker Puig is.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 9 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Jesús Ferreira (thigh)

LA Galaxy

OUT: Joseph Paintsil (hamstring)

Discipline Report

Suspended

None

Suspended on Next Yellow

None

FCD Lineup Prediction

When a team has just three wins, things can get kind of chaotic in the XI. I could be way off here.

FCD looked pretty good for 60-70 minutes using Patrickson Delgado as a “false-10.” Might we see that again? Given that it looked pretty good, I’m going to roll with it again in my prediction here against the Galaxy. The failure in that game came late via the subs, not with the XI.

Jesus Ferreira traveled, so I’ll put him down for a bench appearance against the Galaxy. Also, Antonio Carrera has been recalled briefly and is in the travel squad.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LA Galaxy, May 29, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera Jimmy Maurer

Omar Gonzalez

Nolan Norris

Herbert Endeley

Sebastian Lletget

Jesus Ferreira

Bernard Kamungo

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Update on Carrera: The club says this is *officially* not true, Carrera has not been recalled. He’s just “training with the team.” But that’s not what my sources are saying. (Also, not to nitpick, but bringing him back to train is still recalling him even if he’s not added to the roster.)

With two games in four days out in LaLa Land, FCD probably traveled more than just a single-game roster. Eugene Ansah for example is there but when I put him on the bench there were too many forwards. So I left him out for now in favor of Ferreira.

MLS Kit Assignments

The Gals wear white at home, FC Dallas will be in their purple red & blue.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, May 29, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

More Game Info

FCD record: 3-6-4 (13 points, 12th in West)

3-6-4 (13 points, 12th in West) LAG record : 6-2-7 (25 points, 3rd in West)

: 6-2-7 (25 points, 3rd in West) FCD vs. LAG all-time : 33-35-13 (123 goals scored, 134 goals conceded)

: 33-35-13 (123 goals scored, 134 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG away: 9-26-6 (48 goals scored, 81 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 2-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

FC Dallas is 0-4-2 on the road this season.

FCD is 1-5-1 when conceding first, has won 4 points from losing positions in MLS, and has a record of 0-4-1 when trailing at halftime.

Since May 5, the LA Galaxy have an unbeaten record of 1-0-4 (6 GF, 4 GA).

The Galaxy have won 10 points from losing positions during the 2024 campaign, with only Inter Miami CF (20) and Austin FC (11) recovering more points from losing positions.

11 of 16 FCD goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas has scored ten goals in the past six games.

Dallas is 3-1-2 in its last five matches across all competitions.

LA has 13 players occupying international roster slots:

FC Dallas has won four straight matches against the Galaxy, winning both meetings in 2022 and 2023. The only team in the last 15 years to win five straight regular-season matches against the Galaxy was Dallas, who did so from 2017—19.

There are a LOT of player connections between the two clubs. Greg Vanney, Carlos Ruiz, Sebastian LLetget, Omar Gonzalez, Paul Arriola, Edwin Cerrillo, John Nelson, Ezra Hendrickson, Ugo Ihemelu, Daniel Hernandez, Marcelo Saragosa, Gavin Glinton, Paul Broome, Ryan Suarez, and Dan Kennedy.

Petar Musa ranks 22nd across MLS in xG (5,25) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks eighth overall in MLS in saves made with 48. Paes also ranks No. 16 in balls won (23).

Sam Junqua has covered 88.48 Miles (142.40 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 61st across MLS.

Ema Twumasi reached the top speed of 21.93 MPH (35.29 Km), the fastest by an FC Dallas player, and is the 22nd fastest in MLS.

2024 FC Dallas Games Missed Due to Injury

Player Missed Games Weeks Paul Arriola 2 5/11- Marco Farfan 8 2/24-4/20 Jesús Ferreira 7 2/24, 3/30-4/20, 5/25 Liam Fraser 1 5/18- Sebastien Ibeagha 2 3/2-3/9 Asier Illarramendi 5 3/9-4/6, 5/18 Geovane Jesus 12 2/24- Amet Korça 6 2/24-3/9, 5/4- Logan Farrington 1 3/16 Sebastian Lletget 3 4/27-5/11 Paxton Pomykal 11 2/24, 3/9- Alan Velasco 12 2/24- 69 total games missed.