FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – game info and lineup prediction

12th place FC Dallas travels to 5th place LA Galaxy tonight at 9 pm CT.
Game Info
KICKOFF: October 23 at 9:00 pm CT
LOCATION: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 69°F
HASHTAG: #LAvDAL
TV: UNIVISION/TUDN
RADIO: FCDALLAS.COM/RADIO: Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis
SPANISH RADIO: TUDN 1270AM: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
Ricardo Pepi traveled and we think he will be back. His injury wasn’t that severe and he’s got things to prove to close the big transfer money. Phelipe is suspended, so we’ll go with Jimmy Maurer in net again.
Outside of that, we might now see a whole lot of changes from Coach Marco Ferruzzi. Chicharito is a tough mark with good movement, so perhaps Bressan in for Martinez to be paired with Matt Hedges?
I also think Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania are both playing really well and both should keep their spots. Facundo Quignon is still out anyway.
Bench Prediction
Kyle Zobeck
Justin Che
Jose Martinez
Eddie Munjoma
Franco Jara
Andres Ricaurte
Bryan Acosta
Nkosi Tafari
Szabolcs Schon
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)
OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)
OUT: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)
LA Galaxy
Questionable: Jorge Villafaña
Suspensions
SUSPENDED: LA: Julian Araujo (caution accumulation; through Oct. 24)
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
LA: Nick DePuy …
DAL: Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
LA: Jonathan dos Santos, Jorge Villafana …
DAL: Matt Hedges, Jader Obrian, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo
Officials
REFEREE: Baldomero Toledo.
AR1 (bench): Frank Anderson;
AR2 (opposite): Ian Anderson;
4th: Alex Chilowicz;
VAR: Kevin Stott;
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Toledo MLS Career:
300 games;
FC/gm: 25.3;
Y/gm: 3.5;
R: 105;
pens: 114
MLS Kit Assignments
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Galaxy 35 wins (1 shootout), 129 goals …
FC Dallas 29 wins (1 shootout), 110 goals…
Ties 12
AT GALAXY:
Galaxy 26 wins (1 shootout), 77 goals …
FC Dallas 7 wins (1 shootout), 39 goals …
Ties 5
MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON
|Player
|Goals
|Club
|Season
|Diego Fagundez
|13
|NE
|2013
|Ricardo Pepi
|13
|DAL
|2021
|Jozy Altidore
|9
|NYR
|2007
Jesús Ferreira now has eight assists for the season, a single-season career-high.
Since 1996, FC Dallas is 26-25-18 and has a 0.507 winning percentage during the month of October.
FC Dallas is 15th in the league with 41 goals scored and 12th with 41 assists, while LA Galaxy is 10th in the league with 44 goals and tied for 15th with 38 assists.
FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (50) in the Western Conference, while LA Galaxy has allowed the sixth-most goals (46) in the Western Conference.
This season, FC Dallas has fielded 27 different lineups in 30 matches.
Since 2015, FCD is 78-7-19 when scoring first.
FC Dallas had a 2-7-0 record (0.222 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while LA Galaxy is 8-5-0 (0.615 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.861 winning percentage and 79-6-16 when scoring at least two goals.
FCD’s Jimmy Maurer has a 4-10-6 record, has saved 61 out of 92 shots faced and has a 1.58 goals-against average (GAA) this season and Phelipe Megiolaro has a 2-4-4 record, has saved 36 out of 57 shots faced and has a 1.84 GAA.
LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Bond has a 12-10-5 record, has saved 112 out of 155 shots faced and has a 1.56 GAA.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Franco Jara (44)
Brandon Servania (40)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (49)
Bressan (43)
Paxton Pomykal (39)
150 MLS STARTS
Ryan Hollingshead (145)
ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 130
- Sporting Kansas City — 119
- New York Red Bulls — 114
- D.C. United/Columbus Crew — 112
- FC Dallas — 110