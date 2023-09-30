FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo – lineup prediction and game info

9th in the West FC Dallas (40 points, 10-10-10) travels to Houston to face 4th in the West Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium at 7:30 pm CT.

This is the Texas Derby so El Capitan will be on the line.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Spanish: Ramses Sandoval and Martín Zúñiga

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis on the call.

Spanish Radio: 107.9 KDXX with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Thanks to some mid-week rotations, FC Dallas should be pretty fresh and hopefully be back in the “new normal” 4-2-3-1. Keep in mind Dallas tactics are quite fluid and the shape will vary due to the game conditions.

Bernard Kamungo is off the injured list but I’ll put him as a bench player for this one. Paul Arriola is rotated back in I would imagine. Alan Velasco should continue with Facundo Quignon and Asier Illarramendi.

In the back, the three center back rotation was disrupted last game. Perhaps due to a Jose Martinez knock in the previous one? So I’ll slot Martinez in with Nkosi Tafari. Honestly, it’s just as likely Sebas Ibeagha could be in for either player.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Houston Dynamo, Sept 30, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Dante Sealy

Paxton Pomykal

Bernard Kamungo

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Sebas Ibeagha

Liam Fraser

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jáder Obrian, Parul Arriola

Houston Dynamo

OUT: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee)

OUT: Tate Schmitt (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Amine Bassi (lower body)

Suspended: Griffin Dorsey (Yellow Card Accumulation)

Suspended: Luis Caicedo (Yellow Card Accumulation)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Hector Herrera, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko.

MLS Kit Assignments

Houston is going to be in all-black so FC Dallas will be in the full-white Burn Baby Burn kit.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo, Sept 30, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 35#HOUvDAL



R: Ismail ELFATH



REGULAR SEASON:

205 g, 3.58 Y/g, 56 R, 71 pens, 25.91 F/g



HOME: 203 g, 1.72 Y/g, 24 R, 49 pens, 13.41 FC/g

AWAY: 1.86 Y/g, 31 R, 21 pens, 12.52 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 104 W – 45 D – 54 L (1.759 PPG)#HoldItDown #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) September 28, 2023

Other Game Info

FCD record: 10-10-10 (40 points – 9th in West)

10-10-10 (40 points – 9th in West) HOU record : 12-11-7 (43 points – 4th in West)

: 12-11-7 (43 points – 4th in West) FCD vs. HOU all-time : 14-13-18 (71 goals scored, 64 goals conceded)

: 14-13-18 (71 goals scored, 64 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU away: 4-10-9 (33 goals scored, 39 goals conceded)

Houston has not lost to FCD in the last 9 meetings (3-0-6).

FC Dallas has lost just one game in the last 12 in all comps. (4-1-7).

FCD has scored in 13 straight games, the longest since since Feb-June of 2018 (17 games).

FC Dallas has allowed the fourth fewest goals in MLS this season (34) and ranks No. 5 in GAA (1.15)

FC Dallas is 6-8-0 in games decided by one goal.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

FC Dallas has earned 17 points from losing positions in the MLS this season, more than any other team.

25 of FC Dallas’ 35 goals have been scored in the second half.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (75%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.04).

Jesus Ferreira has scored four goals in the 80’ or later this season, with three of those being match-winners. No other player has more than one match-winning goal at 80’ or later this season.

GAME-WINNING GOALS SEASON

Jeff Cunningham (2009) 7

Eddie Johnson (2004) 7

Jesús Ferreira (2023) 7