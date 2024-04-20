FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

13th in the West FC Dallas (5 points, 1-4-2 record) travels to the Mile High City to take on 5th in the West Colorado Rapids (12 points, 3-2-3 record) at 8:30 pm at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the snow.

Never doubt that the Rapids are the FC Dallas bogy team. When it will most hurt FCD, the Rapids win.

According to El Jefe, 2024 is not the worst start in FC Dallas history as that belongs to 2009 (FCD pulled that season up the table later on), but 2024 has fallen behind the 2003 pace which is the worst season in club history.

Three new rules come into effect this weekend in MLS.

VAR outcome rulings over the PA. Off-field treatment rule. (Down for > 15 seconds) Time substitutions rule. (10 seconds to get off)

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Eric Krakauer and Jalil Anibaba

Apple TV Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Diego Arrioja

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 8 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Marco Farfan – head

OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee

OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee

OUT: Alan Velasco – knee

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira – hamstring

Colorado Rapids

OUT: Daniel Chacón – Knee

OUT: Jonathan Lewis – Knee

OUT: Connor Ronan – Knee

OUT: Jackson Travis – Leg

Questionable: Cole Bassett – Leg

Questionable: Kimani Stewart-Baynes – Illness

FCD Lineup Prediction

Asier Illarramendi appears to have come through his minutes against Seattle and training this week, so he’s in. I’ll keep Liam Fraser over Patrickson Delgado as Fraser tends to raise his game next to Illarra.

I will continue to predict Dante Sealy as long as Coach Estevez keeps starting him. I think Coach is investing in Sealy. Paul Arriola continues on the other side.

The front three remains the same, although I drew it more like it plays as Eugene Ansah tends to play higher like a 2nd striker.

And almost completely on gut instinct, I’m going with Nkosi Tafari at left center back as Omar Gonzalez continues to play well.

Jesus Ferreira rejoined training this week. Officially he’s questionable. If he comes through the week unscathed, I would expect him on a 30-minute restriction. So look for an FCD road -mid/low block for 60 minutes, give or take, with Ferreira coming on late to take a shot at the game.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Patrickson Delgado

Jesus Ferreira

Carl Sainte

Bernie Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Logan Farrington

Herbert Endeley

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, April 20, 2024, (Courtesy MLS)

We might as well call the white kit the primary one at this point.

Officials

REFEREE: Ricardo Fierro

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Cameron Blanchard, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

4TH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas

VAR: Kevin Stott, Joshua Patlak

More Game Info

Head-to-Head Records

FCD record: 1-4-2 (5 points, 13th in West)

1-4-2 (5 points, 13th in West) COL record : 3-2-3 (12 points, 5th in West)

: 3-2-3 (12 points, 5th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-28-19 (122 goals scored, 103 goals conceded)

: 35-28-19 (122 goals scored, 103 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL away: 9-20-11 (47 goals scored, 60 goals conceded)

Nine FC Dallas players have combined to miss 39 games.

FC Dallas is on a 219-minute streak without scoring a goal, the fourth-longest

across MLS this season and the longest active.

FC Dallas is on a 200-minute streak without allowing a goal, the eighth-longest

across MLS this season and the second-longest active.

Dante Sealy ranks 58th across MLS in xG (1.73) (highest in FC Dallas).

Maarten Paes ranks ninth overall in MLS in saves made with 26. Paes also ranks 15th across MLS in Balls won.

Jesús Ferreira is tied with Victor Ulloa for most games played as an FC Dallas Homegrown (144 games).

Paul Arriola has covered 48.55 MPH (78.13 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 64th across MLS.

Nico Estevez – record in all comps: 30-28-27.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen recorded his first shutout in the Rapids’ net against San Jose, making five saves from 24 total shots taken by the Earthquakes.

The Colorado Rapids have scored in seven of their eight games.

Rafael Navarro scored two goals and added an assist against San Jose, marking his first brace since joining the club.

Last game, Cole Bassett tied Dillon Serna for the most appearances recorded by a Homegrown Player in Rapids history with 105 appearances apiece.