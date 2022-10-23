FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd seed in the West FC Dallas travelers to face 2nd seed in the West Austin FC on Sunday night at 7 pm CT at Q2 stadium.
Winner advances to face #1 see Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday, Oct 30.
Broadcast Info
English TV): ESPN.
Spanish TV: ESPN Deportes.
English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM and the iHeartMedia, 6:45 pm CT.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM.
Lineup Prediction
Coach Nico Estevez said Paxton Pomykal‘s scan was negative which means Dallas’ young midfield is day-to-day. Pomykal’s availability will depend on how he reacted to training this week. I’m going to predict conservative and have Pomykal on the bench and the more veteran Brandon Servania in his place.
The other question mark is Edwin Cerrillo vs Facundo Quignon at the 6. Cerrillo has fared well against Austin in the past and with an eye on rotation, I’ll stick with him. But it’s a total coin flip and it just as easily could be Facu.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Franco Jara
Facundo Quignon
Nanu
Paxton Pomykal
Nkosi Tafari
Jader Obrian
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Joshué Quiñónez
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)
Austin FC
OUT: Freddy Kleemann (left knee)
MLS Kit Assignments
Leave it to MLS to do content all year and then stop for the playoffs… so here are the kit assignments from the FC Dallas at Austin back in June. The team jerseys should be accurate but – just last game, even though they turned out right – take the keepers and officials with a grain of salt.
Officials
REF: Joe Dickerson
AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt
AR2: Chris Elliott
4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
|Dickerson Stats
|Regular Season
|MLS Cup Playoffs
|Games
|89
|2
|Yellows/Game
|4.11
|4.0
|Reds (per game)
|19
|0
|Penalties
|22
|0
|Fouls/Game
|26.94
|30.0
Other Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 14-9-11 (53 points – 3rd in West)
- ATX record: 16-10-8 (56 points – 2nd in West)
- FCD vs. ATX all-time: 3-0-2 (12 goal scored, 7 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. ATX all-time away: 1-0-1 (7 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)
FC Dallas has never lost to Austin FC (JINX!) and is one of three West teams the Austin side has never defeated (Seattle, SJ).
Austin FC set an MLS record for shots in a game with 38 in their comeback against Real Salt Lake. Only 2 field players didn’t attempt a shot for Austin: Maxi Urruti and Moussa Djitte.
All three times FCD has advanced in the playoffs since 2015 came via shootout.
Dallas has lost only 6 road games in 2022, a feat they have only surpassed twice (2002, 2010). Dallas won four times on the road this year, at LAG, ORL, RSL, and MIN.
xGOT-xG/shot (aka how well a player shot) in MLS:
.057 Fountas
.052 Swiderski
.027 Jesus Ferreira
.024 Chucho
.023 Driussi