FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

3rd seed in the West FC Dallas travelers to face 2nd seed in the West Austin FC on Sunday night at 7 pm CT at Q2 stadium.

Winner advances to face #1 see Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday, Oct 30.

Broadcast Info

English TV): ESPN.

Spanish TV: ESPN Deportes.

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM and the iHeartMedia, 6:45 pm CT.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM.

Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez said Paxton Pomykal‘s scan was negative which means Dallas’ young midfield is day-to-day. Pomykal’s availability will depend on how he reacted to training this week. I’m going to predict conservative and have Pomykal on the bench and the more veteran Brandon Servania in his place.

The other question mark is Edwin Cerrillo vs Facundo Quignon at the 6. Cerrillo has fared well against Austin in the past and with an eye on rotation, I’ll stick with him. But it’s a total coin flip and it just as easily could be Facu.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Austin FC on Oct 22, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Franco Jara

Facundo Quignon

Nanu

Paxton Pomykal

Nkosi Tafari

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Joshué Quiñónez

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

Austin FC

OUT: Freddy Kleemann (left knee)

MLS Kit Assignments

Leave it to MLS to do content all year and then stop for the playoffs… so here are the kit assignments from the FC Dallas at Austin back in June. The team jerseys should be accurate but – just last game, even though they turned out right – take the keepers and officials with a grain of salt.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Austin FC, June 25, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Joe Dickerson

AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt

AR2: Chris Elliott

4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Dickerson Stats Regular Season MLS Cup Playoffs Games 89 2 Yellows/Game 4.11 4.0 Reds (per game) 19 0 Penalties 22 0 Fouls/Game 26.94 30.0

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 14-9-11 (53 points – 3rd in West)

14-9-11 (53 points – 3rd in West) ATX record : 16-10-8 (56 points – 2nd in West)

: 16-10-8 (56 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 3-0-2 (12 goal scored, 7 goals conceded)

: 3-0-2 (12 goal scored, 7 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX all-time away: 1-0-1 (7 goals scored, 5 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has never lost to Austin FC (JINX!) and is one of three West teams the Austin side has never defeated (Seattle, SJ).

Austin FC set an MLS record for shots in a game with 38 in their comeback against Real Salt Lake. Only 2 field players didn’t attempt a shot for Austin: Maxi Urruti and Moussa Djitte.

All three times FCD has advanced in the playoffs since 2015 came via shootout.

Dallas has lost only 6 road games in 2022, a feat they have only surpassed twice (2002, 2010). Dallas won four times on the road this year, at LAG, ORL, RSL, and MIN.

xGOT-xG/shot (aka how well a player shot) in MLS:

.057 Fountas

.052 Swiderski

.027 Jesus Ferreira

.024 Chucho

.023 Driussi