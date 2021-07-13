FC Dallas announces Thomas Roberts loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt

As we reported back on July 6th, FC Dallas today officially announced the one-year loan of Thomas Roberts to SK Austria Klagenfurt who was recently promoted to the Austrian Bundesliga. FC Dallas also extended Roberts’ contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Klagenfurt also announced the move and mentioned a trial last January following Roberts’ Bayern training stint.

Roberts made his preseason debut for Klagenfurt today and scored 22 seconds into the appearance.

“I really enjoyed Klagenfurt at the beginning of the year. The other guys welcomed me very openly and I was very happy that the promotion worked out. I’ll do everything I can to keep the team playing successfully and I can’t wait to prove myself in the Bundesliga. This is a great challenge for all of us, which we confidently face,” said Roberts. (Quote translated to German and back.)

Thomas Roberts in action for Austria Klagenfurt at SC St. Veit., July 13, 2021.

“We would have loved to have brought Thomas in the winter, but an injury prevented the move back then. Now he is in top shape, has made more physical progress and we are convinced that he can play a good role for us,” says Managing Director Sport Matthias Imhof, who describes Roberts’ qualities as follows:” The guy has a good understanding of the game, fine technique and pace. He is very ambitious about this.”

Name: Thomas Roberts

Position: Midfielder

DOB: May 11, 2001 (20)

Birthplace: Little Rock, Arkansas

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Height: 6-0

Weight: 158 lbs.

Nationality: United States

Transaction: FC Dallas loans midfielder Thomas Roberts to SK Austria Klagenfurt for the remainder of 2021 season until May 2022. FC Dallas also extended Roberts’ contract with a club option for the 2023 season.