FC Dallas announces next eight games of remaining 2020 schedule

FC Dallas today announced eight games over the next two months. Both of the widely reported dates against Nashville were confirmed and six more games – three home and there away were announced.

FC Dallas vs Nashville Makeup Games

FC Dallas and Nashville will play in Frisco on August 12th (Wednesday) and 16th (Sunday), both games are at 7:30 pm CT. A third match will be played in Nashville later in the regular season.

According to FC Dallas, both of the home matches against Nashville will air on TXA21, FCDTV, TUDN 1270AM, and FCDallas.com/Radio.

Phase One of the 2020 FC Dallas Schedule

Fri., August 21 at Houston Dynamo 7 pm Wed., August 26 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 pm Sat., August 29 vs Minnesota United 7:30 pm Wed., September 2 at Sporting KC 7:30 pm Wed., September 9 at Minnesota United 7 pm Mon., September 14 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm All times central, home games in bold.

FCD says broadcast details for these six matches will be announced in the near future.

MLS Wide Details

18 clubs will qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs which begin November 20th; MLS Cup is set for December 12th.

Each club will play 18 additional regular season games in a phased approach, culminating with Decision Day on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Clubs will each play six matches in phase one. 12 matches in phase two.

MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets.

Teams will take chartered flights, or buses, and for the majority of road trips will arrive in the host market on matchday and depart after the match later that evening.

Ticket Into from FCD

Update (12:30 pm): Dan Garber says MLS has not approved the FC Dallas plan for fans in attendance.

Don Garber says FC Dallas' plan to have fans in attendance has not yet been approved by the league. — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) August 8, 2020

A limited number of tickets to the two matches against Nashville will be made available to the general public for purchase the morning of Tuesday, August 11. Tickets for the additional three home matches will also be limited and available to purchase in the coming weeks. Season Ticket Members have the option to attend matches or rollover their 2020 ticket credit to the 2021 season.

Covid-19 Protocols vs FC Dallas

Fans will be allowed to attend matches at Toyota Stadium in a reduced capacity with no more than 5110 fans allowed at this time. In compliance with the state of Texas mask ordinance, face masks must be worn at all times while on Toyota Stadium property, including parking lots. Socially distanced seating will be in effect.

In effort to minimize physical interaction among individuals, Toyota Stadium will no longer accept cash at concession stands as the Stadium moves to a cashless system.

Additionally, no paper tickets will be printed or distributed as all tickets will be delivered and processed via the AXS ticketing app.

MLS continues to work closely with the league’s infectious disease advisors as well as advisors for the MLSPA on the plan for testing. All clubs are forming testing partnerships with a local certified lab, and all players, technical staff, and essential club staff will be tested every other day, including the day before each match day. Also, guidelines will be provided to players, coaches and essential staff to avoid the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 during their time away from club facilities.

