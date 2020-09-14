FC Dallas and North Texas SC roster rankings: Sept. 14, 2020

Welcome back to our little power ranking of every player under a professional contract with both FC Dallas and North Texas SC.
Every couple of weeks Buzz and I take a look at who’s performing, who’s out of favor, and who is being talked about by fans and media alike, all in a completely unscientific way!
It hurt a great deal to delete Reggie Cannon and Kobra from the list after both left the club. Lamar Batista is the other player to depart as he agreed to a mutual termination with North Texas SC.
Starting XI:
|1 (-)
|Matt Hedges
High: 1 | Low: 7
|The FC Dallas back line looked lost without Hedges while he underwent concussion protocol, and what a fantastic return against Houston. – Dan
|2 (+3)
|Thiago Santos
High: 1 | Low: 5
|Continues to be the rock holding the midfield together. Not a game breaking dribbler or passer but kills almost everything through the middle. Looked good in the single-pivot. – Buzz
|3 (+18)
|Andres Ricaurte
High: 3 | Low: 21
|An assist in his debut, a fantastic goal in his first start, and matched Thiago Santos’ number of defensive actions against Houston to demonstrate his defensive qualities. That’s without even talking about his elevated football intelligence. – Dan
Er Meh Gerd! – Buzz
|4 (+2)
|Reto Ziegler
High: 2 | Low: 13
|The FCD tortoise, slow and steady wins the race. Amazing positioning and game reading, he’s a fantastic teaching example for young center backs. – Buzz
|5 (-1)
|Michael Barrios
High: 2 | Low: 5
|Mikey may have finally got an assist in 2020 – albeit just an overlap pass for a hockey assist – but the once decisive player just looks lost in his choices. – Dan
|6 (+6)
|Franco Jara
High: 6 | Low: 18
|Love everything on the field but the pace. As FCD is starting to possess the ball higher he’s playing more like a striker. Sill false-9 like, but higher and better. Good signs here. – Buzz
|7 (+2)
|Ryan Hollingshead
High: 6 | Low: 12
|Despite an awful error against MNUFC, Ho’head has been dependable in several different roles of late, but we can all breathe easier with him back on the left. – Dan
|8 (+2)
|Bryan Acosta
High: 7 | Low: 15
|No one is doing anything to make me believe he won’t walk back into the lineup. Here’s hoping he can string together a complete game or two. – Buzz
|9 (+2)
|Bressan
High: 9 | Low: 17
|We finally got to see the Copa Libertadores winner we heard about. The imprint of the ball from SKC is probably still embedded in his ribs as he put in a show with some last ditch defending. – Dan
|10 (+10)
|Bryan Reynolds
High: 10 | Low: 20
|What a performance, you can see what we’ve been talking about since he was 15 and why we’ve been saying he was Reggie’s replacement for a year and a half now. – Buzz
|11 (-8)
|Jimmy Maurer
High: 3 | Low: 21
|Maurer is expected to return for the Colorado game, but will he start or even be in the 20-man roster? – Dan
In The Mix:
|12 (+4)
|Fafa Picault
High: 8 | Low: 16
|Can’t wait for Sheriff Fafa Picaultrane to get back at it as he’s the only true – and effective – winger on the roster right now. – Buzz
|13 (-)
|Ricardo Pepi
High: 9 | Low: 17
|El Tren recorded his second goal since we last ranked, and really adapted well to being played out of position on the left wing. – Dan
|14 (-4)
|Jesus Ferreira
High: 10 | Low: 15
|Last three games: start, sub, DNP… that’s the wrong progression. Luchi really needs to figure out where to play Ferreira. With Ricaurte and Jara in town – and Picault’s return imminent – Ferreira’s PT may be drying up fast. – Buzz
|15 (+12)
|Kyle Zobeck
High: 15 | Low: 27
|When we started ranking FCD players, Zobeck’s comment was often that he was as much a GK coach as a part of the roster. There may be MLS-level holes in his game but a few crucial saves maintained points against Houston and SKC. – Dan
|16 (-1)
|Johnny Nelson
High: 15 | Low: 22
|An outstanding defensive performance in each game he played. That’s to be expected of a defensive outside back. But Luchi-Ball needs attacking backs and we expected Nelson to sit when Reynolds got the right back spot. – Buzz
|17 (+1)
|Brandon Servania
High: 14 | Low: 18
|We talked about Brandon maybe pushing past Acosta in the depth chart. Nothing since we last ranked the players has backed that notion. – Dan
|18 (+1)
|Tanner Tessmann
High: 6 | Low: 19
|He got the start in the last one but like Servania hasn’t locked anything down. Not playing poorly, but not making Acosta sweat either. – Buzz
|19 (-2)
|Callum Montgomery
High: 12 | Low: 19
|Montgomery returned from a hamstring injury for a 90-minute outing in a 2-1 loss to El Paso. – Dan
|20 (+8)
|Dante Sealy
High: 20 | Low: 28
|Fantastic MLS debut against Minnesota United. Late game, chasing a tie, up a man, perfect circumstances, no pressure. Lots of talent, it will be some time before he’s a contributor. – Buzz
Second Team:
|21 (+2)
|Thomas Roberts
High: 21 | Low: 29
|He’s been finding his form with NTX and Buzz mentioned on the pod that he’s got a personal trainer which says a lot about his career aspirations. – Dan
|22 (-)
|Phelipe Megiolaro
High: 22 | Low: 22
|Gotta start him somewhere on this list. Out of Quarantine on September 15th. – Buzz
|23 (+1)
|Edwin Cerrillo
High: 23 | Low: 37
|A sub appearance against Houston but Cerrillo really needs regular minutes. – Dan
|24 (+7)
|Santiago Mosquera
High: 24 | Low: 31
|Scored against MNUFC and got the start vs Houston. But didn’t really do anything with it. He’s likely going to sit for Picault. Not earning that DP money. – Buzz
|25 (-23)
|Paxton Pomykal
High: 2 | Low: 25
|The hip surgery is done and so is Paxton’s 2020 season. He’ll glide down the list but his name is still one of the more talked about in Frisco. – Dan
|26 (-1)
|Ema Twumasi
High: 20 | Low: 26
|9 games, 9 starts for Austin Bold. 2 assists (2nd on team) and 23 chances created (leads Bold). Only 37 wins out of 104 duels is concerning though. – Buzz
|27 (+3)
|Ronaldo Damus
High: 27 | Low: 38
|It hasn’t been the same goal-laden season, with Damus getting his third from a penalty this weekend, but the Ghanaian has been visibly improving. – Dan
|28 (+5)
|Arturo Rodriguez
High: 22 | Low: 33
|Went immediately into the lineup up on his return from Utah and immediately dominated the game. 88% passing, 4 key passes, and won 4 of 9 duels. – Buzz
|29 (-)
|Nkosi Burgess
High: 26 | Low: 33
|Nkosi made the bench for the first time. You’ve got to think with some NTX time he may have had a shot at starting in Minnesota. – Dan
|30 (+5)
|Gibran Rayo
High: 30 | Low: 42
|We’re starting to see some progression here, influencing the game. He might have played himself into the starting “free-8” role. – Buzz
|31 (+3)
|Brecc Evans
High: 30 | Low: 36
|It’s not classic Brecc Evans of last year just yet, but he’s getting fitter and working any rust off. – Dan
|32 (-6)
|Francis Atuahene
High: 18 | Low: 32
|Only 6 starts in 11 games. 2 goals but only 1 key pass this season. Now he’s injured. He’s played some as a forward of late but can’t lock down a starting spot. – Buzz
In Reserve:
|33 (-)
|Nicky Hernandez
High: 33 | Low: 33
|New signing from SMU, started with very little time to train with the team. Unlucky not to score a third for North Texas. – Dan
|34 (+4)
|Alisson
High: 34 | Low: 43
|I don’t think he’s an MLS talent, but he’s a rock for North Texas in midfield. They really need his steel and grit in the middle. Just ok as a center back. – Buzz
|35 (+6)
|Imanol Almaguer
High: 35 | Low: 44
|Steady as ever at right back or in the midfield. That red card seems to have just been a blip. – Dan
|36 (+7)
|Carlos Avilez
High: 34 | Low: 43
|The loss of the FC Dallas contract has to be a blow, but he’s responded and has retaken the #1 job with North Texas it seems. – Buzz
|37 (-1)
|David Rodriguez
High: 33 | Low: 39
|D-Rod isn’t featuring as much as you’d like. The last 15 mins against Orlando and was brought on deep in stoppage time against Tucson. – Dan
|38 (+1)
|Oscar Romero
High: 38 | Low: 46
|Has become a reliable, useful, and productive contributor for North Texas as an attacking sub or spot starter. – Buzz
|39 (-2)
|Eddie Munjoma
High: 35 | Low: 39
|Should benefit from Cannon’s departure, even if it’s just being the second choice RB in training, but he desperately needs minutes with NTX that USL protocols are preventing. – Dan
|40 (+5)
|Derek Waldeck
High: 39 | Low: 45
|Continues to get all the starts at left back due to Covid (Munjoma can’t come down). But with Kevin Bonilla re-joining the team that might end as Bonilla or Almaguer can both play left back. – Buzz
|41 (-9)
|Luis Zamudio
High: 32 | Low: 42
|Zamudio seems to have lost the start now that Avilez is solely a North Texas SC player. – Dan
|42 (-)
|Alex Bruce
High: 30 | Low: 42
|He’s coming off an injury that he’s mostly been playing through. But he’s not a starter at this stage and has a fight to get a spot with A-Rod back further cementing Damus as the 9. – Buzz
|43 (+1)
|Juan Manuel Alvarez
High: 26 | Low: 44
|Missed both NTX games through injury. – Dan
|44 (+2)
|Philip Ponder
High: 43 | Low: 46
|Even when NTX was struggling to get quality center back play he didn’t get a lot of minutes. I had higher hopes when he signed. – Buzz
|45 (+2)
|Pedrinho
High: 44 | Low: 47
|A single minute in Orlando, and didn’t even make the bench in Tucson. It seems like the man with 90 names won’t be getting 90 minutes any time soon. – Dan
|46 (+2)
|Pablo Aranguiz
High: 23 | Low: 48
|In Chile. Staying in Chile. Not coming back. Staying on the bottom. – Buzz
Andres Ricaurte takes the W with a massive 18 place jump after grabbing a debut assist and scoring a worldie in his first start.
Bryan Reynolds and Kyle Zobeck also make double-digit leaps. Reynolds finally got to start at right back with some fans – I don’t necessarily agree with – claiming he looks better than Reggie. GOATbeck lived up to his name in part with a couple of big stops while covering for Jimmy Maurer.
At the other end, it’s Paxton Pomykal taking the biggest drop after hip surgery rules him out for the season. It’s only 23 places as his name is still talked up.
Two keepers follow him, albeit not closely. Luis Zamudio slides nine spots as Carlos Avilez seemingly locks down the NTX starting job. Maurer is down eight after missing time with a calf injury.
2 Comments
You rate Santos far higher than I would. He is constantly loosing the ball. In fact he has made so many bad passes that in the Houston match I could tell that he was not trying to play as many through balls/penetrating passes and instead played the easy and safe pass(which in his case is a good thing). Of course having Ricaurte on the pitch probably had something to do with that. He also gets burned a lot. Commits when he should contain/contains when he should commit
Barrios is hanging onto his spot by a thread IMO. That said, I think the addition of Ricuarte could be just what the doctor ordered to get Barrios back on track and productive.