FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

And so we continue with the FC Dallas U13s. The U13s are 2009s. This is the first group I have yet to see play myself, so not a lot of notes. I don’t usually view anything below U14.

All the U13s on the roster are 2009s, so I won’t bother listing their year on the roster.

FC Dallas Academy U13s

Coach: Adam Wells

Bracket D: Sporting California Arsenal FC, Arkansas Rising SC Horn, Dallas Texans ECNL

Who to Watch

Diego Echevarria – Scores bag of goals. “Echy”

Steel Cook – Has been up with the 2008s a couple of times for training at least. And that’s an awesome name.

Juan Carrera – The youngest Carrera sibling.

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Roster

Amazingly, it appears the U13s have been assigned numbers that match their positions.

No.NamePos.
1Zach WellsG
2Paxton AnchetaRB
3Sebastian AragundiLB
4Mark DrygasCB
5Ahmad OdomCB
6Oliver Stenning6
7Zac FumtimF/W
8Edson MorinCM
9Diego CruzF
10Steel CookAM
11Diego EchevarriaF/W
12Kaleb PanozzoCB
13Juan CarreraG
14Emmanuel AlvarezD
15Victor FloresD
20Abren VegaCM
26Jordyn EasonW

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 101:30 pmSporting California Arsenal Boys 2009Richland 9
April 114 pmArkansas Rising SC 09 ACSL HornRichland 8
April 134 pmDallas Texans 09 ECNLMoneyGram 9
All times central.
u13s 2009
FCD U13s – 2009s. (Courtesy Gabriel Moran)

