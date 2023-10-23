Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 1st round playoff and TV schedule

MLS has announced the playoff and broadcast schedules for the 2023 MLS Cup Players with FC Dallas opening play on Monday, October 30, at Seattle.

The first round follows the 8/9 seed play in games and consists of a best of three. There are no ties, each game will be won or lost, with kicks from the spot (no extra time) if necessary. Win two games to advance.

The later rounds are all single-elimination.

FC Dallas Playoff Schedule

All times central.

DateHome/AwayTime CTBroadcasting
Mon, Oct 30at Seattle8 pmMLS Season Pass, FS1, FS2 (Spanish)
Sat, Nov 4vs Seattle8 pmMLS Season Pass
* Fri, Nov 10at Seattle9 pmMLS Season Pass
*If necessary.

Conference Semifinals
Nov. 25-26

Conference Finals
Dec. 2-3

MLS Cup
Saturday, December 9th, 3 pm CT (MLS Season Pass/FOX/ FOX Deportes)

