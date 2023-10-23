FC Dallas 1st round playoff and TV schedule

MLS has announced the playoff and broadcast schedules for the 2023 MLS Cup Players with FC Dallas opening play on Monday, October 30, at Seattle.

The first round follows the 8/9 seed play in games and consists of a best of three. There are no ties, each game will be won or lost, with kicks from the spot (no extra time) if necessary. Win two games to advance.

The later rounds are all single-elimination.

FC Dallas Playoff Schedule

All times central.

Date Home/Away Time CT Broadcasting Mon, Oct 30 at Seattle 8 pm MLS Season Pass, FS1, FS2 (Spanish) Sat, Nov 4 vs Seattle 8 pm MLS Season Pass * Fri, Nov 10 at Seattle 9 pm MLS Season Pass *If necessary.

Conference Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

Conference Finals

Dec. 2-3

MLS Cup

Saturday, December 9th, 3 pm CT (MLS Season Pass/FOX/ FOX Deportes)