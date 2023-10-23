FC Dallas 1st round playoff and TV schedule

MLS has announced the playoff and broadcast schedules for the 2023 MLS Cup Players with FC Dallas opening play on Monday, October 30, at Seattle.
The first round follows the 8/9 seed play in games and consists of a best of three. There are no ties, each game will be won or lost, with kicks from the spot (no extra time) if necessary. Win two games to advance.
The later rounds are all single-elimination.
FC Dallas Playoff Schedule
All times central.
|Date
|Home/Away
|Time CT
|Broadcasting
|Mon, Oct 30
|at Seattle
|8 pm
|MLS Season Pass, FS1, FS2 (Spanish)
|Sat, Nov 4
|vs Seattle
|8 pm
|MLS Season Pass
|* Fri, Nov 10
|at Seattle
|9 pm
|MLS Season Pass
Conference Semifinals
Nov. 25-26
Conference Finals
Dec. 2-3
MLS Cup
Saturday, December 9th, 3 pm CT (MLS Season Pass/FOX/ FOX Deportes)