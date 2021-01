Denton Diablos of the NPSL cruised to a 2-0 victory over UPSL side FC Harrington to lift the Roja Invierno Trophy on Saturday night at Texas Women’s University in Denton.

Captain Eoin Wearen opened the scoring for the higher-seeded Diablos on a corner kick with a diving header 13 minutes into the game. Antonio Perez got the 2nd Denton goal with 29 minutes left to go.

In a potential game-changing moment, Harrington had a goal called back at the 40-minute mark of the 1st half for offside.

Denton Diablos lift the trophy after beating FC Harrington 2-0 to win the Roja League. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

The Roja League Invierno Awards Ceremony:

🏆🥇 Denton Diablos

🏆🥈 FC Harrington



Congrats to both teams on a great Winter SZN! 🏆🥇🏆🥈 pic.twitter.com/Br7WKdZBaC — The Roja League (@LeagueRoja) January 10, 2021