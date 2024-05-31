Dallas Trinity signs NWSL veteran defender Amber Brooks

Dallas Trinity FC has signed as their first player in club history Amber Brooks. Brooks is a UNC alum and veteran defender from the NWSL. The 33-year-old Brooks played 195 games in the NESL with Portland, Seattle, Houston, OL Reign, and Washington.

Brooks won two titles at UNC and has caps with the US U17s, U20s, U23, and 1 with the senior side. She also played for Bayern Munich, and Adelaide United during her career.

Brooks won the NESL Shield with Seattle in 2015, the Frauen-Bundesliga with Bayern in 2014-15, and the Concacaf U20 Championship in 2012.

Amber Brooks with the Washington Spirit. (Courtesy Washington Spirit)