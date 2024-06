Dallas Trinity FC has signed midfielder/forward Jenny-Julia Danielsson. Danielsson is a member of the Finland National team with 38 caps.

During her 13-year professional career, Danielsson has played for a number of clubs including Glasgow Rangers and AIK in Sweden. She was most recently with Växjö DFF in Sweden.

According to Wikipedia, she’s played 241 senior games with 46 goals.

Jenny-Julia Danielsson playing for Finland.