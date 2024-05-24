Dallas Trinity home opener announced for September 7th

The USL Super League has announced the slate of home openers for the entire league and the newest professional soccer team in town, Dallas Trinity FC, kicks things off at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, September 7th.

In addition, Trinity will open up two other buildings being the road team for Tampa Bay Sun FC on Sunday, August 18 at Riverfront Stadium and for Fort Lauderdale United FC on Sunday, September 29th at Nova Southeastern University.

“Today’s announcement marks another major milestone for the USL Super League and our clubs, as our fans and players now have a concrete date to circle on their calendars,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. “Kicking off this August, directly after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, reinforces the league’s vision of aligning with the global game. The league and our clubs are committed to delivering a world class experience for our fans and players, and we’re excited to see the on-field action and off-field impact each club has on its community.”

Stay tuned for future DTFC announcements of players, a head coach, and a complete schedule.

2024/25 USL Super League Home Openers:

Brooklyn FC vs Carolina Ascent FC: Saturday, Aug. 31 at Maimonides Park

Carolina Ascent FC vs DC Power FC: Saturday, Aug. 17 at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Dallas Trinity FC vs DC Power FC: Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cotton Bowl (TICKETS)

DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Friday, Sept. 13 at Audi Field

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Nova Southeastern University

Lexington SC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC: Sunday, Sept. 8 at Lexington Stadium

Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Saturday, Aug. 17 at One Spokane Stadium

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, Aug. 18 at Riverfront Stadium

