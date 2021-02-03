Dallas Cup Girls Invitational returns in 2021

The Dallas Cup announced a new sponsorship today as Mary Key becomes the Pioneer Sponsor of the Dallas Cup girls initiative – the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational – which makes its long-awaited return to the tournament in 2021.

According to the Dallas Cup release, the DC formerly included girls brackets from 1987 to 1996 before shifting solely to boys. The 2021 Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay will feature elite girls teams from across the nation in the U16 to U19 age groups and will run concurrently with the boy’s bracket.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mary Kay for such an important initiative. For nearly six decades, Mary Kay has been committed to empowering women and their families, and as such, is the perfect Pioneer Partner for the return of the girls bracket to the Dallas Cup. Our goal is to develop the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational into one of the premier girls youth soccer tournaments in the world, and we look forward in joining forces with Mary Kay to ensure this new showcase opportunity for elite athletes in youth soccer continues to annually grow and improve.” Dallas Cup Executive Director Andy Swift.

The 2021 Dallas Cup will run from March 27 through April 4.

Due to the novel COVID-19 virus pandemic, the 2020 Dallas Cup was canceled last year for the first time in the tournament’s 40-year history.

With ever-evolving safety protocols in place employing guidance from various health authorities and youth soccer governing bodies, the Dallas Cup is once again ready to feature hundreds of elite teams vying for the prestigious “Boot and Ball” championship trophies in 2021. Dallas Cup press release

Dallas Cup and Mary Kay Reach Multi-Year Partnership Agreement



Mary Kay Inc. will be the Pioneer Sponsor of the Dallas Cup Girls Invitationalhttps://t.co/Lpk3Rv2UUM pic.twitter.com/lqL0IVNVoc — Dallas Cup (@dallascup) February 3, 2021