Clint Dempsey named to Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 class and US soccer star Clint Dempsey is among the seven athletes to be enshrined.

Here’s the Texas Sports Hall of Game blurb on Dempsey that accompanied the announcement.

A Nacogdoches native, Dempsey was the first player in U.S. history to score in 3 World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014) after his goal 30 seconds in against Ghana — 5th-fastest score in Cup history. The U.S. captain also scored in 2-2 draw vs. Portugal, giving him 4 WC goals. Dempsey was a member of the US Men’s National team from 2004-2017 and made 141 appearances. On July 22, 2017, he tied Landon Donovan with his 57th all time goal for the most in USMNT history. He scored the franchise-record 50 goals for Fulham (2007-2012), most ever byan American in EPL. He was a three-time U.S. Male Soccer Athlete of Year, now retired from MSL’s Seattle Sounders in 2018. Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Also named in the 2020 Class are Adrian Beltre (Texas Rangers), Michelle Carter (Gold Medalist), Robert Griffin III (Baylor, NFL), Shane Lechler (Texas A&M, NFL), Francie Larrieu Smith (Olympian), and Teresa Weatherspoon (WNBA, Gold Medal)

“On behalf of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees, staff and previous inductees I extend a warm welcome to the 2020 Hall of Fame class,” said Cooper Jones, President & CEO of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. “The TSHOF prides itself on recognizing the best and the brightest sports legends in the State of Texas, and the 2020 class certainly lives up to — and exceeds — that standard.”

The 2020 class will be honored on Saturday, March 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. A reception will be held at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame before the banquet at 4 p.m. Combination Reception/Banquet tickets are $200 each or $1,400 for a reserved table of eight. Banquet-only tickets can be purchased for $75 each, or $600 for a reserved table of eight. To purchase tickets, please call the museum at 800-567-9561