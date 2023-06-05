Carl Sainté called into Haiti National Team



Carl Sainté of North Texas SC has been named to the Haitian National Team camp for the June FIFA International Window (June 12-20) and the final roster for Haiti ahead of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.



Sainté made his senior debut for the Haiti National Team in an international friendly against Guatemala on March 27, 2022. He appeared in five matches and played 162 minutes for Haiti during the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League in League B play.

Haiti Group B Schedule

Date Opponent Venue June 25, at 5 PM CT Qatar NRG Stadium June 29, at 9 PM CT Mexico State Farm Stadium July 2, at 8 PM CT Honduras Bank of American Stadium

Haiti Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Johnny Placide (SC Bastia), Garissone Innocent (Kas Eupen), Alexandre Pierre (RC Strasbourg), Josue Duverger (Santarem).

DEFENDERS (10): Ricardo Ade (LDU Quito), Carlens Arcus (Vitesse), Alex Christian (FC Telavi), Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Valour FC), Steven Séance (CS Sedan), Graven Métusala (FC Forges), Djimy-Bend Alexis (Hapoel Petah-Tikiva FC), Duke Lacroix (Colorado Springs), Donald Guerrier (Zira FK), François Dulysse (Fuego FC).

MIDFIELDERS (6): Bryan Alceus (Olympiakos Nicosia), Léverton Pierre (US Dunkerque), Carl Sainté (North Texas SC) , Danley Jean-Jacques (FC Metz), Steven Saba (Viollete AC), Simonsen Jeppe (Podbeskidzie).

FORWARDS (8): Carnejy Antoine (Hapoel Haifa), Pierrot Frantzdy (Maccabi Haïfa), Duckens Nazon (CSKA Sofia), Mondy Prunier (FC Versailles), Derrick Etienne (Atlanta United FC), Shanyder Borgelain (Inter Miami CF), Fafà Picault (Nashville SC), Jayro Hestfano Jean (Real Santa Cruz).

Carl Sainte celebrates his free kick goal against Houston Dynamo Dos, May 21, 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)