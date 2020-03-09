Cannon, Pomykal, and Ferreira named to US Olympic team for Qualifiers.

US Soccer has announced the 23 man roster for Jason Kreis’ US Olympic team for Qualfyiers and FC Dallas’ Reggie Cannon, Paxton Pomykal, and Jesus Ferreira were named to the squad.
Brandon Servania, who was on the 50 man roster, misses out as he has yet to be cleared following a knee injury suffered in spring training against LAFC.
The players should be departing Sunday/Monday for training camp, but according to our sources, FCD may keep one or more of these players for their game next weekend at NYCFC.
If the players do depart this week and depending on how far the US advances, they will miss the FC Dallas games at NYCFC on March 14 and at SEA on March 21. If the USA makes it to the final, then the game against LAFC on April 4 becomes a concern due to fatigue and time away but isn’t technically on the missed list.
|Date
|Match
|Kickoff (CT)
|Venue
|TV Info
|Friday, March 20
|vs. Costa Rica
|6 pm
|Estadio Jalisco;
Guadalajara, Mexico
|FS2, TUDN
|Mon., March 23
|vs. Dominican Republic
|6 pm
|Estadio Akron;
Zapopan, Mexico
|FS1, TUDN
|Thurs., March 26
|vs. Mexico
|10 pm
|Estadio Jalisco;
Guadalajara, Mexico
|FS1, TUDN
If the US advances out of the group they will play a semi-final on March 30th with the FInal on April 1.
Former FC Dallas Academy players Chris Richards and Chris Cappis – as well as local Keaton Parks – were on the 50 man previsional pol roster but were not selected.
2 Comments
Shame that BOTH Pomykal and Ferreira are going to miss the Seattle game. I really thought FCD could get a result given how…
*Deliverance banjo riff*
BAH GAWD, THAT’S THOMAS ROBERTS’ MUSIC!!!!!
*thomas roberts*